Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is expected to grow from $93. 18 billion in 2020 to $104. 65 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12. 3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $127. 3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for dry-cleaning and laundry services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider dry-cleaning and laundry services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market section of the report gives context. It compares the dry-cleaning and laundry services market with other segments of the personal services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, dry-cleaning and laundry services indicators comparison.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market.



Use of cashless self-service laundries or coin-operated laundries and drycleaner machines is growing across the world. This growth is primarily due to emergence of cards and other alternative electronic payment methods such as RFID contactless credit cards, or NFC enabled mobile wallets that provide a cost-effective alternative to handle cash and are also easy to use. Apart from this, cashless laundry machines also provide relief from painstaking cash management in laundries, and secure solutions over cash operated machines, which have to be carefully monitored for thefts. For instance, companies such as 'Texas Coin and Commercial Laundry' and 'Lone Star Laundromat Services' based in Texas, USA are laundry service providers that adopted cashless laundry services.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the dry-cleaning and laundry services market in 2020 as the need for services offered by these establishments declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the dry-cleaning and laundry services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Gradual shift in customer spending towards tourism is expected to positively impact the hospitality sector in the forecast period driving the market for dry-cleaning and laundry services. in order to cater to increasing tourists' demands, hotels are coming up with new business models where the rooms are available for multiple bookings on a single day. This in turn is expected to increase the number of times a linen is changed in a hotel room on a daily basis, increasing the amount of linen to be washed after every change. This business model is expected to drive the demand for dry-cleaning and laundry services in the hospitality industry, where hotels prefer using a professional launderette to optimize operations time and keep quality services. Therefore, the growth of the hospitality industry is expected to drive the dry-cleaning and laundry services market.



