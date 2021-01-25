New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chlor-alkali market has been predicted to hit a grand value of USD 137.99 Billion by the year 2027. A scientific process—chlor-alkali engages in manufacturing caustic soda, chlorine, and soda ash, along with their derivatives. Soaring demand for caustic soda owing to its widespread applications in the industries like pulp and paper, and food processing is fueling market dynamics.
It is an odorless and non-flammable white colored solid, commercially available in the form of flakes, pellets, aqueous solutions, and granules of distinct concentrations. Due to its extreme corrosive nature, it is capable of generating ignite combustible materials and substantial heat during water dissolution. The product is extensively used in the process of organic synthesis, refining of petroleum products, and textile industry for producing bleaching fabrics as well as in viscose silk, in making of soaps, aniline industry, soluble glass production, sodium and aluminum metal, and alkaline accumulators. These broad range of applications are triggering demand in the industry.
Geographically, the North America region is presumed to rise by registering a 5.4% CAGR during the estimated timeline. Surging demand from the textile industry along with wide array of detergent and soap applications is projected to further propel demand in this regional market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Chlor-Alkali Market on the basis of product type, process systems, applications, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Process Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
