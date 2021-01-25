New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The chlor-alkali market has been predicted to hit a grand value of USD 137.99 Billion by the year 2027. A scientific process—chlor-alkali engages in manufacturing caustic soda, chlorine, and soda ash, along with their derivatives. Soaring demand for caustic soda owing to its widespread applications in the industries like pulp and paper, and food processing is fueling market dynamics.

It is an odorless and non-flammable white colored solid, commercially available in the form of flakes, pellets, aqueous solutions, and granules of distinct concentrations. Due to its extreme corrosive nature, it is capable of generating ignite combustible materials and substantial heat during water dissolution. The product is extensively used in the process of organic synthesis, refining of petroleum products, and textile industry for producing bleaching fabrics as well as in viscose silk, in making of soaps, aniline industry, soluble glass production, sodium and aluminum metal, and alkaline accumulators. These broad range of applications are triggering demand in the industry.

Geographically, the North America region is presumed to rise by registering a 5.4% CAGR during the estimated timeline. Surging demand from the textile industry along with wide array of detergent and soap applications is projected to further propel demand in this regional market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Caustic soda is enormously used as a primary ingredient in the production of ample household products including body soap, detergents, and drain cleaners. Caustic soda aids in dissolving distinct organic materials and thus used as a corrosive substance in the conditions like drain blockage, while leaving the polyvinyl chloride pipes intact. Moreover, it is highly used in the soft drinks, ice cream, and food dye production.

The process of membrane cell has several ecological advantages over the two conventional methods, due to not using asbestos and mercury. It is the most energy-efficient process with high operation safety, yielding a high quality of caustic soda.

Rapidly increasing industries like automotive and construction is stimulating the demand for glass, propelling growth in the soda ash market. Factors including energy-intensive manufacturing processes and stringent government restrictions are hampering the market’s growth.

China's paper and pulp industry is highly advanced and mechanized, along with significantly cheap labor. Due to the government initiatives in afforestation, forest cover is growing in the country. With rising production processes in the paper and pulp industry, and soaring demand from several end users, the caustic soda consumption is expected to increase in the countries like China in the future.

Several protective equipment deployed in the areas of defense, military, and law enforcement, utilized chlorine for their manufacturing purpose. For example, defense equipment such as cockpit canopies, night vision goggles, rocket propellants, bullet resistant glass, and carbon-reinforced polymers all are produced using any components in the process of production.

Key players include AkzoNobel NV, Dow Chemicals, Solvay Chemicals, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, Tronox, Nirma Limited, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, and Tosoh Corporation, and others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Chlor-Alkali Market on the basis of product type, process systems, applications, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Chlorine

Caustic Soda

Soda Ash

Process Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Membrane Cell

Diaphragm Cell

Mercury Cell

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Organic Chemicals

Food Processing

Paper and Pulp

Metallurgy

Isocyanates & Oxygenates

EDC/PVC

Water Treatment

Textiles

Soaps and Detergents

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

