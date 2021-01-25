New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aromatics market is expected to be valued at around USD 323.88 Billion by 2027, registering a 5.6% CAGR through the estimated period. Aromatics are substances mainly derived from crude oil and coal products. The most widely used aromatics include benzene, xylene, and toluene. These substances find extensive usage in a wide range of consumer products, owing to their enhanced durability, improved safety, anti-corrosion properties, lightweight design, and comfort.
Revenue generated form the global aromatics market is expected to increase at a substantial pace over the next few years due to various market growth-influencing factors. The consistently growing demand for aromatics across various end-use industries, including oil & gas, paints & coatings, petrochemical, textiles, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals, is one of the most crucial parameters leading to the growth of the global aromatics market. The surging demand for aromatic solvents, such as toluene and benzene, for the manufacture of paints, adhesives, varnishes, thinners, additives, and chemical intermediates, is a key factor boosting the global market growth.
Furthermore, the escalating demand for bio-based aromatics and increasing advancements in aromatic solvents are the other essential factors behind the growth of this market. Fast-paced industrialization, augmenting use of aromatic solvents in building and construction materials and adhesives, increasing construction activities worldwide, and growing demand for benzene in the polyester industry have further fueled the global market growth.
Key findings of the report:
For the purpose of this report, global aromatics market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use industry, and region:
By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
By End-Use Industry (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
