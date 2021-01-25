Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fiber Bike Market Research Report by Type (Mountain Bikes and Road Bikes), by Application (Bicycle Racing and Bicycle Touring) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market is expected to grow from USD 2,642.30 Million in 2020 to USD 3,653.16 Million by the end of 2025.



This research report categorizes the Carbon Fiber Bike to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Carbon Fiber Bike Market is examined across Mountain Bikes and Road Bikes.

Based on Application, the Carbon Fiber Bike Market is examined across Bicycle Racing and Bicycle Touring.

Based on Geography, the Carbon Fiber Bike Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market including Colnago Srl, CUBE-BIKES, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., LOOK Cycle International SAS, MARMOT BIKE, Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH, SwiftCarbon, Trek Bicycle Corporation, TYRELL BIKES, and XDS Bikes.



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Define: Research Objective

2.1.2. Determine: Research Design

2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.1.4. Collect: Data Source

2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.1.7. Publish: Research Report

2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update

2.2. Research Execution

2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process

2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan

2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research

2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis

2.2.5. Publication: Research Report

2.3. Research Outcome



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Application Outlook

3.4. Type Outlook

3.5. Geography Outlook

3.6. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

4.3. Geographic Growth Opportunities



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Mountain Bikes

6.3. Road Bikes



7. Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bicycle Racing

7.3. Bicycle Touring



8. Americas Carbon Fiber Bike Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bike Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. South Korea

9.10. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon Fiber Bike Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Colnago Srl

12.2. CUBE-BIKES

12.3. Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

12.4. LOOK Cycle International SAS

12.5. MARMOT BIKE

12.6. Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH

12.7. SwiftCarbon

12.8. Trek Bicycle Corporation

12.9. TYRELL BIKES

12.10. XDS Bikes



13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kenb1w

