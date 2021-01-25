SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vascular access technology pioneer Velano Vascular today revealed that the 2021 Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice, 8th Ed., include its needle free PIVO™ device and evidence of the procedure’s improved performance for inpatient blood draws. Updated every five years and considered the preeminent guidance for infusion therapy, the newly reset standards from the Infusion Nurses Society (INS) cite PIVO’s ability to improve blood sample quality through decreased hemolysis rates without hindering IV dwell time. PIVO is the only FDA cleared device that meets this standard.



According to the standards, PIVO is “associated with decreased hemolysis rates in studies of volunteers and patients.” It also references a study of surgical gastrointestinal patients that found “no hemolyzed samples and no statistical difference in catheter complication rates” when using PIVO.

“As clinicians, patients are the reason we do what we do,” said Karen Daley, PhD, RN, FAAN, past president of the American Nurses Association and Velano Advisor. “It is a sign of progress to include clinical advancements such as PIVO in industry best practice standards – innovations that make nursing jobs easier, outcomes enhanced, and patients’ experiences better.”

PIVO is a first-of-its-kind needle free blood collection technology that has helped enable a new standard of vascular access known as One Stick Hospitalization by leveraging existing peripheral IV access. Since 2019, hospitals using Velano’s technologies have avoided millions of unnecessary needle sticks for patients.

Hospitals adopting the PIVO solution can now meet or exceed many of the recommendations in the new 2021 INS Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice, including adopting strategies that can reduce pain with phlebotomy and improve IV securement and stabilization in a way that is proven to reduce unintentional dislodgment and complications.

“This is another incredible milestone for PIVO, a groundbreaking innovation that will help millions of patients in hospitals around the country and eventually the world,” said Velano Chief Executive Eric M. Stone. “We are proud to be setting the standard in vascular access – one that improves the overall quality of care through a safer, more efficient, and improved vascular access experience for everyone.”

This recognition builds on a recent string of accolades for Velano, including being named a Top Impact Company for 2021 by Real Leaders, ranked as the fastest growing medical device company in the U.S. for 2020 by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, named one of 2019’s Most Innovative Companies in the World by Fast Company, Best Overall Medical Device Solution in 2018 by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards, and a Fierce 15 MedTech Company by FierceMedTech in 2017.

For more information on Velano or PIVO, please visit https://velanovascular.com.

About Velano Vascular

Velano Vascular is a medical device innovator committed to reducing the pain, risk and inefficiencies of traditional blood collection practices while enhancing the clinical domain of vascular access. The company’s revolutionary FDA-approved PIVO device expands the use of peripheral IV lines for frequent, high quality blood draws, aiming to deliver painless, compassionate care for hospital inpatients, a safer practice for caregivers, and a more financially responsible alternative for health systems. More information is available at www.velanovascular.com.

Press Contact:

Michael Azzano

Cosmo PR

michael@cosmo-pr.com

415-596-1978