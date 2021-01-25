Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming Today, the iconic Las Vegas-based digital and print gaming and sports publication, and sister company to Engaged Nation, announced today it has been sold to i15 Media. Gaming Today will become i15 Media’s flagship sports betting site. The site will retain its sharp focus on the gambling industry and the ongoing expansion of sports betting in the US.

“I’m incredibly excited to bring Gaming Today into the i15 Media fold,” said i15 Media owner Kendall Saville. “Gaming Today is one of the longest-running and most trusted online resources for sports betting and gambling news. I look forward to carrying on that legacy and creating a one-stop-shop for everything a betting enthusiast might need.”

Gaming Today has been a nationwide staple for the sports and gaming industry for more than 45 years. More recently, it has established national acclaim with its daily digital version.

“We are extremely proud of the long-lasting impact that Gaming Today has had on Las Vegas and the sports world,” said Gaming Today and Engaged Nation owner and publisher Bill Paulos. “Our team of award-winning journalists has established our publication as one of the premier editorial sources for sports bettors.”

With the sale, Gaming Today’s digital news publication will be reconfigured to align with i15 Media’s portfolio of sports sites. Gaming Today's print newspaper will cease publication Wednesday, February 10, following the 2021 Super Bowl edition.

“As with many businesses in our city, our operations and print circulation have been severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic and the related closures of all Strip properties” said Paulos. “While we are saddened that the print publication will no longer be found across the Strip, we are grateful that the Gaming Today brand will live on within the i15 Media digital family. We have no doubt that Gaming Today will continue to provide essential sports and industry news.”

To celebrate Gaming Today’s long legacy of sports reporting and five-decade commitment to the Las Vegas community, 50% of advertising revenues from the final commemorative print edition will be donated to Three Square Food Bank. Three Square is Southern Nevada's only food bank and largest hunger relief organization.

“This gift comes at an incredible time where one in five people in our city now finds themselves food insecure. No one in our community should be hungry," said Brian Burton, president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. “We are so grateful to Gaming Today for their generous commitment to ending hunger in our community and providing dignified access to one of life's basic essentials - food."

About i15 Media

I15 Media is owned and operated by Kendall Saville. The company manages a large network of gambling-focused news and affiliate sites including Bonus.com and Michigansharp.com among others. Prior to founding i15 Media, Kendall was the co-founder of LegalSportsReport and PlayUSA. Both sites were acquired, along with a number of others in the network, by Catena Media in 2016.

About Three Square

Established in 2007, Three Square's mission is to provide wholesome food to hungry people while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community. Every $1 donated provides 3 meals for local men, women, children and families struggling with hunger.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Gaming Today

Jerry Epstein, CEO

Engaged Nation

jepstein@engagednation.com

702-372-5790

I15 Media

Amber Hoffman

i15 Media Managing Editor

amber.hoffman@i15Media.com

# # #

Attachment

Tony Pulicella Engaged Nation, LLC 503-421-4031 tpulicella@engagednation.com