FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2020. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com , and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.



What: Enphase Energy’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Date: Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 877.644.1284 International: +1.707.287.9355 Participant Passcode: 2196494 Replay: United States: 855.859.2056 International: +1.404.537.3406 Passcode: 2196494

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 30 million microinverters, and approximately 1.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

