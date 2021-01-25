Consumers are Encouraged to “Earn Their Crown” in the New Year with the Help of Corona Premier and Echelon

Consumers are Encouraged to “Earn Their Crown” in the New Year with the Help of Corona Premier and Echelon

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona Premier is proud to expand their partnership with connected fitness leader, Echelon Fitness, to support consumers of every fitness level on their personal fitness and wellness journey and motivate them to “Earn Their Crown.” Corona Premier joined forces with Echelon to amplify their wellness offerings to their consumers, helping them stay motivated at the start of the new year. Echelon’s award-winning connected bikes, rowers, treadmills and reflect mirrors enable people to experience studio-quality workouts from home and build community simultaneously.

Corona Premier and Echelon are hosting a six-week wellness content series, providing consumers with the tools and community they need to re-invigorate their fitness journeys. The series includes custom workout videos, weekly giveaways, and weekly virtual happy hours to celebrate milestones and keep consumers motivated.

“This partnership with Echelon is a natural fit for the Corona Premier brand,” said Ann Legan, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Corona. “The ‘Earn Your Crown’ content series provides our audience with a variety of accessible fitness and wellness content and celebrating their successes with a Corona Premier – the perfect cerveza to enjoy ‘La Vida Más Fina.’”

By scanning a QR code at participating retailers to go directly to coronanewyear2021.com to participate, consumers will have daily chances to instantly win an Echelon FitPass annual membership and gift cards to Cratejoy and House Plant Box, and enter for a chance to win the Echelon Smart Home Gym Grand Prize.*

“We’re thrilled to team-up with Corona Premier to cultivate unique workout experiences that inspire, motivate and empower people of all fitness levels as they pursue their 2021 fitness goals,” says Echelon Fitness President and CEO, Lou Lentine. “This partnership offers people six weeks of fitness, community, fun and motivation and we can’t wait to celebrate participants as they reach milestones and ‘Earn Their Crown.’”

Consumers can access the Corona Premier content over the course of six weeks (Jan. 17 – Feb. 28) on the POPSUGAR website, and do not have to be an active Echelon member to participate. Echelon is also offering a complimentary, 30-day trial of their FitPass membership to all first-time users.

Corona Premier debuted in 2018 and has quickly become a fast-growing innovation. Corona Premier is a lower-calorie, lower carbohydrate beer option compared to Corona Extra for those who live an active lifestyle and enjoy being mindful of their wellness goals. With only 2.6 grams of carbs and 90 calories**, Corona Premier is available in 12-ounce bottles and cans, as well as 24-ounce single-serve cans. In 2019, Corona Premier introduced draft into bars nationwide, as well as a new 18-pack of bottles.

To keep up with all the latest from Corona Premier and to learn more about the Echelon fitness and wellness program, visit POPSUGAR and follow @CoronaUSA on social.

As always, Corona encourages consumers 21 and older to enjoy its products and to Relax responsibly®.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 21 years of age or older as of date of entry. Instant Win Game is void in New Jersey; Sweepstakes/Instant Win Game is void where prohibited. Starts 10:00 AM (ET) on 12/31/20 and ends 11:59 PM (ET) on 2/28/21. The Corona 2021 New Year Sweepstakes/Instant Win Game is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol is awarded with any prize. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaNewYear2021.com.

**Per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories: 90, Carbohydrates: 2.6 grams, Protein: 0.7 grams, Fat: 0.0 grams

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and in 2020, the national launch of Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. The Corona brand is the #1 most loved beer brand and has been the #1 imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

About Echelon Fitness

Echelon Fitness has been revolutionizing at-home connected fitness 2017. What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible to all evolved into an array of connected fitness equipment and a thriving, global community. Ranging from sophisticated indoor cycling bikes, to touch-screen fitness mirrors and more, every product boasts thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology so people can work out how they want and when they want. By leveraging The Echelon Fit App and United Membership, members gain access to a variety of live and on-demand classes led by expert fitness instructors. Members can also use the app to track their performance and progress, as well as reference Echelon’s live leaderboard to compete with others. For more information, visit https://echelonfit.com/.

About Constellation Brands

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It’s what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Brand Family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won’t stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what’s Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Constellation Brands

Stephanie McGuane

312.805.2906

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

Zeno Group for Corona

Lizet Gonzalez

312.254.0658

Lizet.Gonzalez@zenogroup.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22c422b9-9933-4010-83e4-eca9242a4770