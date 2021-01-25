Acquisition comprises 1.8 GW DC of First Solar modules, of which 744 MW DC represent new bookings

DALLAS, Texas and TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR), today announced that it has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Leeward Renewable Energy Development, LLC (“Leeward”), pursuant to which Leeward will acquire from First Solar a utility-scale solar project platform of approximately 10 gigawatts (GW) AC . The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, after obtaining regulatory approvals and satisfying customary closing conditions.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Leeward is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. Upon closing of the transaction, Leeward will acquire the US project platform, which includes the Rabbitbrush, Madison, Oak Trail, Horizon, and Ridgely projects that are expected to commence construction in the next two years, as well as the 30 MW AC Barilla Solar project, which is operational. First Solar will retain 1.1 GW AC of projects in the US that are expected to be sold separately. Key members of the First Solar project development team are also expected to join Leeward upon closing.

Subject to closing of the acquisition, Leeward will purchase 650 MW DC of First Solar’s high-performance Series 6 photovoltaic (PV) solar modules for its additional development opportunities. Leeward’s acquisition of the project platform also includes purchase orders for 888 MW DC of Series 6 modules for the five development projects referenced above. Additionally, Leeward’s acquisition of the project platform will include 242 MW DC of Series 4 modules safe-harbored under the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) program, 148 MW DC of which has previously been booked. In total, upon closing, Leeward’s acquisition of the project platform will comprise the acquisition of projects with module purchase orders, together with the entry into additional purchase orders, of approximately 1.8 GW DC of First Solar PV modules, of which 744 MW DC represent new bookings as of closing.

“This acquisition will support our aggressive growth strategy as a leading independent power producer and elevate Leeward’s prominent position in today’s energy market,” said Jason Allen, chief executive officer, Leeward Renewable Energy. “The public recognizes that renewable energy is a key driver in combating the global issue of climate change. Solar and renewable technologies continue to advance and now provide economically viable solutions in virtually every market in the US. We will continue to grow our wind, solar, and storage presence so we can continue to provide clean energy to our existing and future customers as they pursue their net-zero emission goals.”

“The sale of the platform is a result of the strategic review we announced in 2020 and we’re pleased that it will be acquired by Leeward, a company that shares our values and vision for a sustainable energy future,” said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar. “Enabled by our Series 6 module’s seamless compatibility with industry systems and processes, the sale is part of a transition that allows us to focus on doing what we do best, which is scaling, developing, and selling our world-class module technology.”

The completion of the transaction is subject to a number of closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approval from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, and review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

First Solar is the only US-headquartered company among the world’s largest solar manufacturers. With 1.9 GW DC of annualized manufacturing capacity in Ohio, First Solar is the Western Hemisphere’s largest solar manufacturer. The Company also operates manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and Malaysia, and produced 5.9 GW DC of Series 6 globally in 2020.

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology. The company’s integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s renewable energy solutions protect and enhance the environment. For more information about First Solar, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

About Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC

Leeward Renewable Energy is a growth-oriented renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 21 wind farms across nine states totaling approximately 2,000 megawatts of generating capacity. Leeward is actively developing new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the U.S. Leeward is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans with C$109 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2019). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.

