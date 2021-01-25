Foresight VCT plc

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of Foresight VCT plc, the specialist venture capital trust is pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia Dimond as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1st February 2021.

Patricia will be appointed as a member of the Nomination, Audit, Management Engagement and Remuneration Committees following her appointment.

Patricia's current non-executive roles include LXI REIT plc and English National Opera and she has experience of investing in early stage technology with an expertise in FinTech and Consumer/ Retail.

For further information please contact:

Gordon Humphries, Nomination Committee Chairman

Foresight VCT plc

07715 643667