Internal organizational communication plays a crucial role in driving collaboration, productivity, and workforce engagement in an enterprise.In addition, the crucial need to maintain proper communication with diskless employees and growing share of remote workforce owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are among the important factors boosting the adoption of employee communication software and services globally.



Due to the pandemic, companies are shifting toward remote working culture owing to restrictions on on-premise business activities and movement restrictions implemented in various countries.The structure of today’s enterprises is becoming more dynamic and complex, especially in industries such as retail and healthcare where a large section of workforce is deskless/mobile in nature.



The COVID-19 outbreak is further driving the trend of remote working in industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, and IT and telecom. Hence, due to increasing share of deskless workforce across industries, the demand for multi-platform communication tools (desktop, mobile, tablets etc.) is expected to rise at an impressive rate in the coming years.



According to the latest report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Italy, Spain, Germany, China, France, Iran, India, and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases and reported deaths.Major companies in the world are adopting remote working to continue their daily operations and key business activities.



The demand for employee communication software solutions has increased in a positive manner as many business are now working with a remote workforce and their sales are now entirely dependent on efficient communication across the enterprise between office and deskless employees.The sudden adjustments in business models and processes to adapt with the ongoing pandemic is pushing companies to invest in advanced employee communication solutions which can help in ensuring uninterrupted operations, high productivity, and employee engagement.



All these developments are expected to boost the demand for employee communication software solutions among enterprises.



The employee communication software market is segmented into deployment type, enterprise size, industry, and geography.Based on deployment type, the employee communication software market is divided into cloud and on-premise.



Cloud segment is projected to hold a larger share during the forecast period.On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.



The large enterprises segment held a larger revenue share in 2019, whereas SMEs segment is projected to be a faster growing sector in terms of growth rate.On basis of industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, and others.



In 2019, IT and telecom industry led the employee communication software market globally. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In 2019, North America held the largest share followed by Europe and APAC. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2020 to 2027.



The overall size of the employee communication software market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the employee communication software market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the employee communication software market. Beekeeper AG; Nudge Corporation; Poppulo (E-Search DAC); Simpplr Inc.; Smarp Oy; SnapComms; Sociabble, Inc.; Staffbase; theEMPLOYEEapp; and Workvivo Limited are among the players profiled during this market study.

