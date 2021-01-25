NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQX: BTTR) (“Better Choice”) (the “Company”), an animal health and wellness company, announced today the appointment of Jenny Condon as the Company’s new Executive Vice President of Digital Sales.



Jenny Condon is a digital commerce leader who knows how to build successful and profitable businesses. Her leadership and strategic direction grew Merrick Pet Care online sales to $130 million in 2019, a 30% CAGR in 5 years. Her focus on the consumer, financials, and analytics sets her apart with retail partners. During her time at Merrick, Jenny helped the organization to grow sales not only online, but in store as well, with her focus on strategic innovation, marketing, pricing policies and relationship development.

Scott Lerner, CEO of The Better Choice Company stated, “Jenny will be key in building the direct-to-consumer platform TruDog.com as well as building the growth strategies and plans for Halo Pets through all online channels, retailers and direct. Her understanding of digital commerce is second to none, and I look forward to working with Jenny and our team as we continue our mission to drive Better Choice Company’s amazing products into health minded pet owners’ households everywhere.”

Jenny not only knows how to sell through marketplaces and platforms like Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and Chewy, she has successfully built her own direct-to-consumer business and was instrumental in the development of Lands’ End.com when the consumer was shifting to online vs. catalog call in.

Most recently Jenny was head of E-Commerce and Shopper Marketing for Mizkan America, over $1 billion in annual revenue, which includes brands like Ragu, Bertolli, Nakano, Holland House and others. A new role to the organization, Jenny successfully built the go-to-market structure and roadmap to tackle competitive market share and a profitable business through online grocery platforms, using a holistic digital to shelf strategy.

Jenny is trained in leadership with a coaching certification from Institute for Integrative Nutrition, and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is passionate about all things digital and is constantly learning and growing.

Michael Young Chairman of better choice comments, “We are excited to be able to continue to attract talent such as Jenny to the Better Choice Team. We have and continue to build a world class team that will deliver value for all stake holders of better choice.”

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

