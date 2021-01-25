New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Components ; Product Type ; Store Type ; Communication Technology ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010050/?utm_source=GNW

Product pricing is updated automatically if the price of a central control server is adjusted.



Usually, the front edge of retail shelving is connected to electronic display modules.Most ESL end users belong to the retail sector.



The broad range of customers includes grocery stores, hardware stores, sports equipment, furniture, consumer goods, electronics and gadgets.Rising number of the supermarket, specialty store, and hypermarket are raising the demand for electronic shelf labeling.



The US, China, Germany, France, and Japan are five major countries contributing to the highest revenue share in the electronic shelf label market.

The global electronic shelf label market is segmented on the basis of component, product type, store type, and communication technology.Based on component, the electronic shelf label market is segmented into displays, batteries, transceivers, microprocessors, and others.



In terms of product type, the electronic shelf label market is segmented into LCD ESL, and E-Paper based ESL.Based on store type, the electronic shelf label market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, non-food retail stores, specialty stores, and other.



Based on communication technology, the market is segmented into radio frequency, infrared, near field communication, and other. Based on region, the electronic shelf label market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

A few of the key players operating in the global electronic shelf market, which are profiled in this market study, include LabelNest, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Displaydata Limited, E Ink Holdings Inc, M2Communication, NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Ses-Imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko.

The overall global electronic shelf label market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the electronic shelf label market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the electronic shelf label industry.

