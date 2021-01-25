UPPER SADDLE RIVER, New Jers, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have you ever thought if you are living life to the fullest? In Renee M Shalhoub’s debut book, “From Ordinary to Awesome: A Positive Action Challenge for Your Transformation – a Journal,” she invites readers to live their fullest potential by making small shifts in their thinking process, which may result in significant changes in everyday life. She helps pave a path that revolves around the choices that are made, which lead to different levels of happiness.



Throughout the book, Shalhoub introduces 86 active sections that are infused with insightful and inspiring quotations. She encourages readers to think about the life they are currently living, the situations they have experienced and the choices that have been made. Each section will bring new possibilities to the table, which will prompt readers to take action.



“My goal for this book is to help others to live their best lives as I aspire to live mine,” said Shalhoub. “Change of any kind is scary and can be challenging. The human spirit can rise above the fear to change when treated with love and tolerance. My book will help individuals go on a journey of self-discovery that will help them live the awesome life they were intended to live.”



“From Ordinary to Awesome” will guide readers in taking a step back from the life they have been living and redefine it through the practices illustrated throughout the journal.



“From Ordinary to Awesome: A Positive Action Challenge for Your Transformation – a Journal”

By Renee M Shalhoub

ISBN: 978-1-9822-3877-3 (softcover); 978-1-9822-3878-0 (e-Book)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

As a former teacher and counselor, Renee M Shalhoub has always had a hand in guiding people toward reaching their fullest potential. She remains a lifelong student by investing in personal and professional growth programs, learning from others, and finding meaning in the daily lessons that life has to offer. She lives in the New York Metropolitan area with her husband, Al, and their dog, Karma. Shalhoub and her husband enjoy traveling to visit their four children, who live in different parts of the US. In her spare time, she does volunteer work, practices yoga, daily meditation and Reiki. She believes that through prayer and practice, all things are possible. “From Ordinary to Awesome” is her life’s mission and the title of her first book.





