TORONTO, CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) announced today that it has renewed and expanded its distribution agreement for NYDA®, a market leading treatment for head lice, through September 26, 2026. The agreement with G. Pohl-Boskamp GmbH & Co KG ("Pohl-Boskamp") provides the Company with exclusive Canadian distribution rights for NYDA® and includes a commitment related to bringing new and innovative solutions to the Canadian market. The initial agreement with Pohl-Boskamp was signed in 2011 and the first extension was announced in June 2015.

Richard Labelle, Vice President Allergy, Pediatric and OTC Portfolios, commented, “The renewal and expansion of the agreement is the result of the solid relationship established over the years and based on the success achieved by NYDA® since its introduction in the Canadian market in 2012. Medexus is excited to extend this partnership that has resulted in a market leader in the category. We are currently working towards providing patients with new and improved offerings of this treatment.”

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

