Q4-2020 Financial Highlights

  • Net income was $4.1 million, or $0.05 per share, during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss of $2.5 million, or ($0.04) per share, during the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents an increase of 265% when comparing the two quarters. Core earnings improved for the fourth consecutive quarter as positive momentum continues to build.

  • Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $5.1 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million, or $(0.06) per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019 representing improvement of 244% year over year.

  • Results for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020 were impacted by a one-time goodwill impairment charge of $5.0 million. Excluding this charge, core earnings before tax were $11.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to a net loss before tax of $4.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2019.

  • The improvement in earnings was driven by the Company’s focus on cost control initiatives while driving revenue growth. During the fourth quarter of 2020 total revenue increased 48% and non-interest expense increased 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. During the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020 total revenue increased 26% and non-interest expense, excluding goodwill impairment, increased by 8% compared to the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019.

  • Total deposits increased by $1.0 billion, or 34%, to $4.0 billion as of December 31, 2020 compared to $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2019.

  • Total loans grew $897 million, or 51%, to $2.6 billion as of December 31, 2020 compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2019. This growth includes more that $600 million in PPP loans. Excluding the impact of the PPP loan program loans grew $273 million, or 16%, year over year.

  • Asset quality remains strong as the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.28% as of December 31, 2020. Only twenty-one loan customers were deferring loan payments at the end of the year. These deferrals relate to approximately $16 million of outstanding loan balances which is less than 1% of total loans.

Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman of Republic First Bancorp said:

“The fourth quarter of 2020 marks the end of a year filled with unprecedented challenges and economic uncertainty. During this time the Republic Bank Team maintained its commitment to outstanding customer service and satisfaction while driving positive momentum. We are extremely proud of our performance and participation in the PPP loan program which provided crucial funding to businesses throughout our footprint during a time of extreme economic distress. In recognition of our commitment to FANatical customer service we were named America’s #1 Bank for Service as a result of a survey conducted by Forbes during 2020. As we put an incredibly challenging year behind us we look forward to growing our rapidly expanding network of FANS in the future. We clearly believe the best is yet to come.”

Harry D. Madonna, President and Chief Executive Officer of Republic First Bancorp added:

“During 2020 we continued to demonstrate our ability to produce strong organic growth in asset, loan and deposit balances even in a challenging economic environment inhibited by governmental restrictions and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We were also able to drive significant improvement in earnings despite the challenges faced in the current year. Our focus on cost control measures continues to drive positive operating leverage. We have consistently stated that it is our goal to deliver best in class service across all delivery channels…..in-store, by phone, online and mobile options....as we strive to create new FANS each and every day. We are focused on meeting that goal in the most efficient manner possible.”

Financial Summary for the Period Ended December 31, 2020

The changes in the balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 were significantly impacted by the effect of the PPP loan program. A portion of the increase in cash balances, outstanding loans, and outside borrowings will be short-term in nature and will change as the borrowers that received PPP loans submit applications for forgiveness to the SBA in the coming months. A summary of the balance sheet presented with and without the impact of the PPP loan program for the period ended December 31, 2020 can be found in the following table:

              
   Excluding          
   PPP   YOY Growth YOY Growth
 Actual Program Actual (Including PPP) (Excluding PPP)
($ in millions)12/31/20 12/31/20 12/31/19 ($) (%) ($) (%)
Assets$   5,066 $4,432 $3,341 $1,725 52% $1,091 33%
Loans 2,645     2,021  1,748  897 51%  273 16%
Deposits 4,014  4,014  2,999  1,015 34%  1,015 34%
PPPLF Borrowings 634  -  -  634 100%  - -%

A summary of the income statement for the period ended December 31, 2020 can be found in the following table:

             
($ in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  12/31/20 12/31/19 Change 12/31/20 12/31/19 Change
Total Revenue $37.3 $   25.1  48% $128.4 $   101.5  26%
Non-Interest Expense  30.2  27.5  10%  112.7  104.5  8%
Goodwill Impairment  -  -  -%  5.0  -  100%
Income (Loss) Before Tax  5.7  (3.5) 261%  6.4  (4.9) 233%
Net Income (Loss)  4.1  (2.5) 265%  5.1  (3.5) 244%
Earnings per share (diluted) $0.05 $(0.04) 225% $0.07 $(0.06) 217%

Earnings in the current year were impacted by a one-time goodwill impairment charge which was recorded in the third quarter of 2020. A summary of core earnings on a quarterly basis during 2020 excluding the goodwill impairment charge can be found in the following table:

            
($ in millions) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 YTD 2020 
Total Revenue $27.3  $30.9 $33.0 $37.3 $128.4 
Provision for Loan Losses  0.9   1.0  0.9  1.4  4.2 
Non-Interest Expense*  27.3      26.7  28.6  30.2  112.7 
Core Earnings Before Tax*  (0.9)     3.2  3.5  5.7  11.5 
Core Earnings After Tax*  (0.6)  2.5  2.8  4.1  8.8 

*Note: Results for 2020 exclude a one-time goodwill impairment charge recorded in Q3-2020. See disclosure related to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

  • Core earnings improved for the fourth consecutive quarter as positive momentum continues to build. Excluding the impact of goodwill impairment, profitability improved quarter to quarter as core earnings before tax increased to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and a net loss before tax of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Profitability also improved year over year. Excluding the impact of goodwill impairment, core earnings before tax for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020 were $11.5 million compared to a net loss before tax of $4.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. This represents an increase of $16.3 million, or 336%, year over year.

  • The goodwill impairment charged recorded during 2020 represents a complete write-off of all goodwill on the balance sheet at the present time.

PPP Loan Program

The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) included in the CARES Act authorized financial institutions to make loans to companies that have been impacted by the devastating economic effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We responded by quickly developing a process to accept applications for the program not only from our valued small business customers, but from non-customers throughout our community as well.

  • During 2020 we originated more than $680 million in the first round of the PPP loan program related to nearly 5,000 small businesses.

  • More than 50% of the applications received were from businesses that were not existing customers of Republic Bank, many of which have switched their primary banking relationship to Republic.

  • Gross origination fees of $22 million were received by Republic which is being recognized as income over the life of the loans. Approximately $13 million in fees have been deferred and are expected to be recognized during 2021.

  • As a percentage of existing loan balances as of March 31, 2020, the $680 million in PPP loans originated amounted to 36% making Republic one of the top PPP lenders in the entire country.

  • We are now assisting all of our PPP loan customers with the application process for forgiveness through the SBA.

The Economic Aid Act approved by Congress in December 2020 provided funding for a second round of the PPP program. We are actively preparing to assist not only our existing business customers with the application process for this next round, but will again welcome non-customers to apply through Republic Bank as well. We began processing applications for the second round in January 2021.

Loss Mitigation and Loan Portfolio Analysis

Our emphasis on asset quality with every loan that we underwrite has demonstrated positive results in this challenging economic environment. Our commercial lending team has maintained regular contact with many of our loan customers to discuss the impact that the pandemic has had on their businesses to date and the expected ramifications that may be felt in the future. During 2020 we granted payment deferrals for customers that made a request and had an immediate need for assistance.

Management believes exposure in the loan portfolio to the high risk industries most impacted by the current economic conditions is limited. Loans to customers in the accommodations and food services industry (i.e. hotels and restaurants) amount to 7% of the total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2020.

We believe the combination of ongoing communication with our customers, loan payment deferrals, increased focus on risk management practices, and access to government programs such as the PPP Loan Program should help mitigate potential future period losses.

The following table summarizes the number of loan customers that have been granted payment deferrals along with the related loan outstanding balances through the period ended December 31, 2020:

  12/31/20 05/31/20
($ in millions) Deferred Balances % of
Total Loans*		 Deferred Balances % of Total Loans*
         
Deferral of Principal Only $4 -% $176     9%
Deferral of Principal and Interest  12 -%  268 14%
         
Total Deferral Balances $16 <1% $444  24%
         
# of Loan Accounts on Deferral           21 <1%  491    9%
          

*Note: PPP loans excluded from total loans when calculating % of total loan balances.

Loan balances with deferred payments have declined to $16 million, which is less than 1% of total loans, as of December 31, 2020. Loan deferrals peaked at $444 million, or 24% of total loans as of May 31, 2020. Only twenty-one loan customers were deferring loan payments as of December 31, 2020.

Total Banking Experience

  • The goal of the Republic Bank model is to deliver a unified customer experience not only through our physical store locations, but to include convenient on-line and mobile options as well.

  • As a result of our commitment to FANatical service across all delivery channels Republic Bank was named as America’s # 1 Bank for Service in a national Forbes survey during 2020. This survey measured overall customer satisfaction with their financial institution in the following categories: branch services, digital services, financial advice, trust and terms/conditions.

  • We have thirty-one convenient store locations open today. In 2020 we opened new stores in Northfield, NJ and Bensalem, PA. We have also broken ground on future store locations in Deptford and Ocean City, NJ which we expect to open during 2021.

  • As we proceed forward we will continue to enhance and upgrade our technology platforms to ensure that we deliver the best-in-class resources to our FANS for a safe, secure and convenient banking experience.

Additional Financial Highlights

  • Total assets increased by $1.7 billion, or 52%, to $5.1 billion as of December 31, 2020 compared to $3.3 billion as of December 31, 2019. Excluding the impact of the PPP loan program total assets increased by $1.1 billion, or 33%, year over year.

  • New stores opened since the beginning of the “Power of Red is Back” expansion campaign are currently growing deposits at an average rate of $38 million per year, while the average deposit growth for all stores over the last twelve months was approximately $33 million per store.

  • The net interest margin increased by 8 basis points to 2.43% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2.35% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a decline in the cost funds to 0.54% during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 0.59% during the third quarter of 2020.

  • Our residential mortgage division, Oak Mortgage, is serving the home financing needs of customers throughout its footprint. Loan production during 2020 was strong despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oak Mortgage team originated more than $700 million in mortgage loans over the last twelve months which was a record high for this division.

  • A $50 million capital raise was completed during the third quarter of 2020 through a registered direct offering of convertible preferred stock providing the capital resources necessary to continue with our growth and expansion strategy.

  • Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.50% and Tier I Leverage Ratio was 8.17% at December 31, 2020.

  • Book value per common share increased to $4.41 as of December 31, 2020 compared to $4.23 as of December 31, 2019.

Income Statement

The major components of the income statement are as follows (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

  Three Months Ended
 12/31/20 09/30/20 % Change 12/31/19 % Change
Net Interest Income$25,722 $22,930  12% $19,914  29%
Non-interest Income 11,568  10,031  15%  5,213  122%
Total Revenue 37,290  32,961  13%  25,127  48%
Provision for Loan Losses 1,400  850  65%  1,155  21%
Non-interest Expense 30,239  28,569  6%  27,488  10%
Goodwill Impairment Charge -  5,011  (100%)  -  -%
Income (Loss) Before Taxes 5,651  (1,469) 485%  (3,516) 261%
Provision (Benefit) for Taxes      1,548  (503) 408%  (1,031) 250%
Net Income (Loss) 4,103  (966) 525%  (2,485) 265%
Preferred Dividends 924  -  100%  -  100%
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders 3,179  (966) 429%  (2,485) 228%
Earnings per share (diluted)$0.05 $    (0.02) 439% $(0.04) 229%

Net income was $4.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.02) per share, for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 and a net loss of $2.5 million, or $(0.04) per share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2019.

We continue to demonstrate progress with operating leverage which drives improved earnings. Total revenue increased by 48% while non-interest expense increased by 10%, during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Interest income increased by $4.4 million, or 16%, to $31.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $26.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase in interest income is attributable to the growth in interest-earning assets over the last twelve months driven by the “Power of Red is Back” expansion strategy. We also continue to amortize the fees associated with the origination of PPP loans earlier this year which is reported as interest income. $3.0 million in PPP fees were recorded as income during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 with the remaining balance to be recognized over the life of the loans.

Interest expense decreased by $1.5 million, or 21%, to $5.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $7.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in interest expense was primarily driven by a reduction in the cost of deposits as a result of the decrease in the Fed Funds rate during the first quarter of 2020.

The net interest margin for the three month period ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 24 basis points to 2.43% compared to 2.67% for the three month period ended December 31, 2019. The interest rate on the loans originated under the PPP loan program is 1.00% which caused a decline in the yield on interest earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the rate cuts enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank during the first quarter of 2020 has created a lower interest rate environment.

Non-interest income increased by $6.4 million, or 122%, to $11.6 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2020, compared to $5.2 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019. The increase is attributable to higher mortgage banking income driven by mortgage loan originations, and higher service fees on deposit accounts which is driven by growth in deposit balances and an increase in the number of deposit accounts in addition to the impact of the new branding and processing agreements with VISA.

Non-interest expense increased by 10%, to $30.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $27.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The growth in expenses were mainly caused by an increase in salaries and benefit costs. This increase is mostly attributable to higher commissions paid as a result of an increase in residential mortgage loan originations. Occupancy and equipment expenses have also grown as a result of our growth strategy.

    Twelve Months Ended
  12/31/20 12/31/19 % Change
Net Interest Income $    91,832 $77,807  18%
Non-Interest Income  36,567  23,738  54%
Total Revenue  128,399  101,545  26%
Provision for Loan Losses  4,200  1,905  120%
Non-interest Expense  112,744  104,490  8%
Goodwill Impairment Charge  5,011  -  100%
Income (Loss) Before Taxes  6,444  (4,850) 233%
Provision (Benefit) for Taxes  1,390  (1,350) 203%
Net Income (Loss)  5,054  (3,500) 244%
Preferred Dividends  924  -  100%
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders  4,130  (3,500) 218%
Earnings per Share (diluted) $0.07 $(0.06) 218%

We reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.07 per share, for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million, or $(0.06) per share for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019.  

Core earnings improved significantly year over year. Pre-tax income excluding the goodwill impairment charge was $11.5 million during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $4.9 million for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019. The improvement in earnings comes as we continue to demonstrate progress with operating leverage. Total revenue increased by 26% while non-interest expense increased by 8%, excluding goodwill impairment, during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020 compared to the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019.

The goodwill impairment charge of $5.0 million recorded in 2020 represents a one-time, non-cash accounting transaction which had no impact on liquidity and minimally increased regulatory capital ratios. A prolonged decline in the Company’s stock price, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impact led to recognition of the impairment pursuant to management’s completion of a goodwill impairment analysis as of September 30, 2020. This was a complete write-off of all goodwill on the balance sheet.

Net interest income increased by $14.0 million, or 18%, despite compression of our net interest margin during 2020. The net interest margin for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020 decreased by 34 basis points to 2.51% compared to 2.85% for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2019. Strong growth in interest-earning assets drove the increase in net interest income. Revenue growth in 2020 was also a result of higher mortgage banking income which increased to $17.9 million in 2020 compared to $10.1 million in 2019. Oak Mortgage, the Bank’s residential mortgage lending division, originated more that $700 million in mortgage loans during 2020.

The first dividend on the outstanding shares of preferred stock was declared and paid during the fourth quarter of 2020. The preferred stock was issued in August 2020 and pays a dividend at an annual rate of 7.00%.

Deposits

Deposits by type of account are as follows (dollars in thousands):





Description



12/31/20		 



12/31/19

% Change		 



09/30/20

%
Change
        
Demand noninterest-bearing$1,006,876   $661,431  52% $1,049,169        (4%)
Demand interest-bearing 1,776,995  1,352,360   31%  1,618,34210%
Money market and savings 1,043,519  761,793   37%  1,034,7991%
Certificates of deposit 186,361  223,579    (17%)  203,296(8%)
Total deposits$4,013,751 $2,999,163    34% $3,905,606        3%
        

Deposits increased to $4.0 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $3.0 billion at December 30, 2019. This increase can be attributed to our strategy to expand the reach of our banking model which focuses on enhancing the total customer experience including in-store, on-line and mobile banking options. High levels of customer service and convenience across all delivery channels drives the gathering of low-cost, core deposits. We recognized strong growth in demand deposit balances, including an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of 52%, year over year as a result of the successful execution of our strategy. The increase in demand deposits during 2020 is also a result of our participation in the PPP loan program. Many of the PPP loans originated were for small businesses that were previously not customers of Republic Bank. Many of these small businesses have chosen to move their primary banking relationship to Republic as a result of the outstanding level of service and cooperation they experienced during the PPP loan process. Commercial deposits were 45% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020.

Lending

Loans by type are as follows (dollars in thousands):



Description

12/31/20		% of Total

12/31/19		% of Total

09/30/20		% of
Total
       
Commercial and industrial$200,1888%$223,90613%$228,1459%
Owner occupied real estate 478,19018% 424,40024% 427,02616%
Commercial real estate 702,76527% 613,63135% 676,460  26%
Construction and land development 142,8215% 121,3957% 164,6716%
Residential mortgage 395,17415% 263,44415% 365,27914%
Paycheck protection program (net) 624,12024% --% 667,84225%
Consumer and other 102,0854% 101,4196% 99,9754%
Gross loans$2,645,342100%$1,748,195100%$2,629,398100%
       

Gross loans increased by $897 million, or 51%, to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $1.7 billion at December 31, 2019. A significant portion of the increase was driven by the loans originated through the PPP loan program during the second quarter of 2020. In addition, we continue to see results from the continued success with the relationship banking model which has driven a steady flow in quality loan demand. Excluding the addition of the PPP loans in 2020, loans still grew $273 million, or 16%, when compared to the balance as of December 31, 2019. We experienced strongest growth in the owner occupied real estate, commercial real estate and residential mortgage categories during 2020.

Asset Quality

The Company’s asset quality ratios are highlighted below:

  Three Months Ended
 12/31/2009/30/2012/31/19
    
Non-performing assets / capital and reserves4%4%5%
Non-performing assets / total assets0.28%0.27%0.42%
Quarterly net loan charge-offs / average loans*0.05%0.01%0.09%
Allowance for loan losses / gross loans*0.64%0.60%0.53%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans101%95%75%

*Note: PPP loans excluded when calculating % of total loan balances.

The percentage of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.28% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.42% at December 31, 2019. Tha allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP loans increased to 0.64% as of December 31, 2020 compared to 0.53% as of December 31, 2019. The ratio of non-performing assets to capital and reserves decreased to 4% at December 31, 2020 compared to 5% at December 31, 2019 primarily as a result of decreases in non-performing assets and increases in capital and reserves over the last 12 months.

Capital

The Company’s capital ratios at December 31, 2020 were as follows:

 Actual
12/31/20
Bancorp		Actual
12/31/20
Bank		Regulatory Guidelines
“Well Capitalized”
    
Leverage Ratio     8.17%     7.44%5.00%
Common Equity Ratio10.51%   11.82%6.50%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital12.96%   11.82%8.00%
Total Risk Based Capital   13.50%   12.36%10.00%
Tangible Common Equity     5.13%     5.68%n/a

Total shareholders’ equity increased to $308 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $249 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily driven by a capital raise during the third quarter of 2020. We issued $50 million of noncumulative perpetual preferred stock in August 2020. The preferred stock has an annual dividend of 7.00% payable on a quarterly basis and is convertible into shares of common stock at a price of $3.00 per share. Book value per common share increased to $4.41 at December 31, 2020 compared to $4.23 per share at December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s financial results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial conditions, and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The Company believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to better understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in a table following the financial schedules included with this press release.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc.       
Consolidated Balance Sheets       
(Unaudited)         
            
      December 31, September 30,December 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020   2020   2019  
            
ASSETS         
 Cash and due from banks $29,746  $43,689  $41,928  
 Interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold 745,554   874,472   126,391  
  Total cash and cash equivalents 775,300   918,161   168,319  
            
 Securities - Available for sale  537,547   440,655   539,042  
 Securities - Held to maturity  814,936   688,939   644,842  
 Restricted stock   3,039   3,789   2,746  
  Total investment securities  1,355,522   1,133,383   1,186,630  
            
 Loans held for sale   53,370   42,549   13,349  
            
 Loans receivable   2,645,342   2,629,398   1,748,195  
 Allowance for loan losses  (12,975)  (11,851)  (9,266) 
  Net loans    2,632,367   2,617,547   1,738,929  
            
 Premises and equipment  123,170   124,034   116,956  
 Other real estate owned  1,188   1,113   1,730  
 Other assets   124,818   121,969   115,377  
            
 Total Assets  $5,065,735  $4,958,756  $3,341,290  
            
            
            
LIABILITIES         
 Non-interest bearing deposits $1,006,876  $1,049,169  $661,431  
 Interest bearing deposits  3,006,875   2,856,437   2,337,732  
  Total deposits   4,013,751   3,905,606   2,999,163  
            
 Short-term borrowings   633,866   646,267   -  
 Subordinated debt   11,271   11,270   11,265  
 Other liabilities   98,734   92,675   81,694  
            
 Total Liabilities   4,757,622   4,655,818   3,092,122  
            
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
 Preferred stock   20   20   -  
 Common stock   594   594   594  
 Additional paid-in capital  322,321   321,915   272,039  
 Accumulated deficit   (8,084)  (11,263)  (12,216) 
 Treasury stock at cost   (3,726)  (3,725)  (3,725) 
 Stock held by deferred compensation plan (183)  (183)  (183) 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,829)  (4,420)  (7,341) 
            
 Total Shareholders' Equity  308,113   302,938   249,168  
            
            
 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$5,065,735  $4,958,756  $3,341,290  
            



Republic First Bancorp, Inc.           
Consolidated Statements of Income          
(Unaudited)             
                
      Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 
      December 31, September 30,December 31, December 31, December 31, 
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020  2020   2019   2020  2019  
                
INTEREST INCOME            
 Interest and fees on loans $25,698 $24,683  $19,421  $93,292 $74,497  
 Interest and dividends on investment securities 5,473  3,778   6,531   21,144  27,796  
 Interest on other interest earning assets 76  99   940   514  2,571  
  Total interest income  31,247  28,560   26,892   114,950  104,864  
                
INTEREST EXPENSE            
 Interest on deposits   5,453  5,553   6,869   22,751  26,267  
 Interest on borrowed funds  74  77   109   367  790  
  Total interest expense  5,527  5,630   6,978   23,118  27,057  
                
 Net interest income   25,720  22,930   19,914   91,832  77,807  
 Provision for loan losses  1,400  850   1,155   4,200  1,905  
                
 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,320  22,080   18,759   87,632  75,902  
                
NON-INTEREST INCOME           
 Service fees on deposit accounts  2,336  2,134   2,091   8,118  7,541  
 Mortgage banking income  7,113  4,962   2,077   17,923  10,125  
 Gain on sale of SBA loans  174  649   594   1,741  3,187  
 Gain on sale of investment securities -  279   -   2,760  1,103  
 Other non-interest income  1,945  2,007   451   6,025  1,782  
  Total non-interest income  11,568  10,031   5,213   36,567  23,738  
                
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE           
 Salaries and employee benefits  15,123  14,596   13,510   56,276  53,888  
 Occupancy and equipment  5,834  5,524   5,077   22,210  18,047  
 Legal and professional fees  1,344  940   1,036   4,222  3,924  
 Foreclosed real estate   21  80   456   459  2,109  
 Regulatory assessments and related fees 618  625   324   2,546  1,228  
 Goodwill impairment   -  5,011   -   5,011  -  
 Other operating expenses  7,299  6,804   7,085   27,031  25,294  
  Total non-interest expense  30,239  33,580   27,488   117,755  104,490  
                
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,649  (1,469)  (3,516)  6,444  (4,850) 
                
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  1,548  (503)  (1,031)  1,390  (1,350) 
                
Net income (loss)   4,101  (966)  (2,485)  5,054  (3,500) 
                
Preferred stock dividends   924  -   -   924  -  
                
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders$3,177 $(966) $(2,485) $4,130 $(3,500) 
                
                
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share          
 Basic   $0.05 $(0.02) $(0.04) $0.07 $(0.06) 
 Diluted   $0.05 $(0.02) $(0.04) $0.07 $(0.06) 
                
Average Common Shares Outstanding          
 Basic    58,859  58,853   58,843   58,853  58,833  
 Diluted    58,917  64,432   58,843   58,904  58,833  
                



Republic First Bancorp, Inc.                  
Average Balances and Net Interest Income               
(unaudited)                   
                    
                    
                    
  For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended 
(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 
                    
    Interest     Interest     Interest   
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
  Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Interest-earning assets:                   
                    
Federal funds sold and other$302,990 $76 0.10% $383,632 $99 0.10% $228,292 $940 1.63% 
  interest-earning assets                   
Investment securities  1,247,502  5,481 1.76%  908,166  3,784 1.67%  1,090,736  6,539 2.40% 
Loans receivable  2,668,570  25,821 3.84%  2,617,981  24,829 3.77%  1,658,917  19,538 4.67% 
Total interest-earning assets 4,219,062  31,378 2.95%  3,909,779  28,712 2.92%  2,977,945  27,017 3.60% 
                    
Other assets  267,110      269,071      261,875     
                    
Total assets $4,486,172     $4,178,850    $3,239,820     
                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
                    
Demand non interest-bearing$1,031,846    $1,043,116    $619,075     
Demand interest-bearing  1,758,942  3,312 0.75%  1,541,837  3,056 0.79%  1,309,205  3,725 1.13% 
Money market & savings  1,071,747  1,420 0.53%  980,979  1,613 0.65%  745,707  1,902 1.01% 
Time deposits  194,096  721 1.47%  217,554  884 1.62%  222,116  1,242 2.22% 
Total deposits  4,056,631  5,453 0.53%  3,783,486  5,553 0.58%  2,896,103  6,869 0.94% 
                    
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,024,785  5,453 0.72%  2,740,370  5,553 0.81%  2,277,028  6,869 1.20% 
                    
Other borrowings  31,847  74 0.92%  32,343  77 0.95%  11,264  109 3.84% 
                    
                    
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,056,632  5,527 0.72%  2,772,713  5,630 0.81%  2,288,292  6,978 1.21% 
Total deposits and                   
  other borrowings  4,088,478  5,527 0.54%  3,815,829  5,630 0.59%  2,907,367  6,978 0.95% 
                    
                    
Non interest-bearing liabilities 91,873      88,773      82,515     
Shareholders' equity  305,821      274,248      249,938     
Total liabilities and                   
shareholders' equity $4,486,172     $4,178,850    $3,239,820    
                    
Net interest income   $25,851     $23,082    $20,039  
Net interest spread     2.23%     2.11%     2.39% 
                    
Net interest margin     2.43%     2.35%     2.67% 
                    
                    
                    
Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.             



Republic First Bancorp, Inc.            
Average Balances and Net Interest Income           
(unaudited)             
              
              
              
  For the twelve months ended For the twelve months ended 
(dollars in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 
              
    Interest     Interest   
  Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ 
  Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate 
Interest-earning assets:             
              
Federal funds sold and other$242,132 $513 0.21% $129,528 $2,571 1.98% 
  interest-earning assets             
Investment securities  1,086,386  21,167 1.95%  1,074,706  27,886 2.59% 
Loans receivable  2,359,169  93,854 3.98%  1,544,904  74,946 4.85% 
Total interest-earning assets 3,687,687  115,534 3.13%  2,749,138  105,403 3.83% 
              
Other assets  265,893      229,767     
              
Total assets $3,953,580     $2,978,905    
              
Interest-bearing liabilities:             
              
Demand non interest-bearing$926,692     $555,385     
Demand interest-bearing  1,509,826  12,645 0.84%  1,184,530  15,621 1.32% 
Money market & savings  916,607  6,247 0.68%  705,445  6,796 0.96% 
Time deposits  211,636  3,859 1.82%  190,567  3,850 2.02% 
Total deposits  3,564,761  22,751 0.64%  2,635,927  26,267 1.00% 
              
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,638,069  22,751 0.86%  2,080,542  26,267 1.26% 
              
Other borrowings  30,413  367 1.21%  22,911  790 3.45% 
              
              
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,668,482  23,118 0.87%  2,103,453  27,057 1.29% 
Total deposits and             
  other borrowings  3,595,174  23,118 0.64%  2,658,838  27,057 1.02% 
              
              
Non interest-bearing liabilities 87,200      71,131     
Shareholders' equity  271,206      248,936     
Total liabilities and             
shareholders' equity $3,953,580     $2,978,905    
              
Net interest income   $92,416     $78,346   
Net interest spread     2.26%     2.54% 
              
Net interest margin     2.51%     2.85% 
              
              
              
Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.         



Republic First Bancorp, Inc.         
Summary of Allowance for Loan Losses and Other Related Data      
(unaudited)         
          
          
   Three months ended  Twelve months ended
      
 December 31,September 30,December 31,December 31,December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2020   2020   2019   2020   2019 
          
          
Balance at beginning of period$11,851  $11,040  $8,467  $9,266  $8,615 
          
Provision charged to operating expense 1,400   850   1,155   4,200   1,905 
  13,251   11,890   9,622   13,466   10,520 
          
Recoveries on loans charged-off:         
  Commercial 10   10   5   51   219 
  Consumer 3   3   2   13   9 
Total recoveries 13   13   7   64   228 
          
Loans charged-off:         
  Commercial (249)  (50)  (354)  (448)  (1,356)
  Consumer (40)  (2)  (9)  (107)  (126)
          
Total charged-off (289)  (52)  (363)  (555)  (1,482)
          
Net (charge-offs) recoveries (276)  (39)  (356)  (491)  (1,254)
          
Balance at end of period$12,975  $11,851  $9,266  $12,975  $9,266 
          
          
Net (charge-offs) recoveries as a percentage of        
  average loans outstanding 0.04%  0.01%  0.09%  0.02%  0.08%
          
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage         
  of period-end loans 0.49%  0.45%  0.53%  0.49%  0.53%



Republic First Bancorp, Inc.          
Summary of Non-Performing Loans and Assets        
(unaudited)         
          
 December 31,September 30,June 30, March 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2020   2020   2020   2020   2019 
          
Non-accrual loans:         
  Commercial real estate$10,232  $10,641  $10,747  $12,060  $10,569 
  Consumer and other 2,014   1,808   1,970   2,125   1,844 
Total non-accrual loans 12,246   12,449   12,717   14,185   12,413 
          
Loans past due 90 days or more         
  and still accruing 612   -   -   -   - 
          
Total non-performing loans 12,858   12,449   12,717   14,185   12,413 
          
Other real estate owned 1,188   1,113   1,144   1,144   1,730 
          
Total non-performing assets$14,046  $13,562  $13,861  $15,329  $14,143 
          
          
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.49%  0.47%  0.50%  0.75%  0.71%
          
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.28%  0.27%  0.31%  0.46%  0.42%
          
Non-performing loan coverage 100.91%  95.20%  86.81%  72.03%  74.65%
          
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage         
  of total period-end loans 0.49%  0.45%  0.43%  0.54%  0.53%
          
Non-performing assets / capital plus         
   allowance for loan losses 4.37%  4.31%  5.21%  5.84%  5.47%



Republic First Bancorp, Inc.         
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation and Calculation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures  
            
            
   Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
   December 31,September 30,December 31,December 31,December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020  2020   2019   2020   2019 
            
 Non-interest Expense$30,239 $33,580  $27,824  $117,755  $104,490 
 Less: Goodwill Impairment -  (5,011)  -   (5,011)  - 
 Adjusted Non-interest Expense 30,239  28,569   27,824   112,744   104,490 
            
            
 Income (Loss) Before Provision (Benefit) $5,651 $(1,469) $(3,516) $6,444  $(4,850)
 for Income Taxes           
 Plus: Goodwill Impairment -  5,011   -   5,011   - 
 Core Earnings Before Tax 5,651  3,542   (3,516)  11,455   (4,850)
            
            
 Net Income 3,982  (966)  (1,822)  5,054   (3,500)
 Plus: Goodwill Impairment -  5,011   -   5,011   - 
 Less: Tax Effect of Goodwill Impairment  -  (1,271)  -   (1,271)  - 
 Adjusted Net Income 3,982  2,774   (1,822)  8,794   (3,500)
            

 



 

 