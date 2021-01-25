PSYC Sets Sights on Expanding Its Digital Platform Within the Emerging Sector of Medicinal Psychedelics

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a digital media leader within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Joint Venture Partnership (the “JV”) with Minerco, Inc . (OTC: MINE) (“MINE”), a Jamaican-based company specializing in growing, research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms and marketing worldwide.

The JV creates an opportunity for the companies to collaborate on the co-development and hosting of virtual conferences and forums focused on educating, informing, and showcasing the potential medicinal benefits of psilocybin mushrooms, including the psilocybin-based products MINE is developing. Additionally, the JV allows for PSYC to serve as one of the primary digital marketing partners for MINE as they move forward with their focus of bringing their products to market.

“We are extremely delighted to partner with MINE, a company that is deeply-rooted in the sector of psilocybin mushrooms,” said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “And we’re thrilled to be able to combine our collective resources to develop and produce virtual conferences and forums in the coming months that we believe will effectively highlight this exciting sector within the psychedelic industry.”

“To JV with PSYC will be a great opportunity for both companies,” said Julius Jenge, Minerco, Inc. CEO. “MINE will have the ability to do real case studies using our own product and PSYC will be able to track the research with their media platform. This initiative will allow us to host forums with both industry experts and patients who will give real examples of the benefits of Psilocybin and more specifically MINE products.”

The companies intend to be able to collectively develop and produce their first joint virtual conference/forum within the next two months and will release more information to the public related to specific dates and times as soon as it is available.

“As our industry continues to gain more exposure and develop more momentum behind it, I believe we will continue to see an increase, globally, for platforms, such as Psychedelic Spotlight , that provide access to a wealth of informational and educational resources focused on this paradigm shift in healing and treatment that psychedelics like psilocybin are creating,” Flores said. “As MINE continues its focus on developing quality psilocybin-based products, we here at PSYC look forward to leveraging our expanding media platform and network to contribute to their growth and success in the months to come.”

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

