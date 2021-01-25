SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website: dsgtglobal.com .



“Our new website helps to clearly articulate our evolving story to our various stakeholders,” commented Bob Silzer, President and CEO of DSG. “With pre-orders underway for the highly anticipated Skywell ET5 SUV, an electric vehicle exclusively marketed in North America and Mexico by our Imperium Motor Company subsidiary, and supply chain backlogs in our Vantage Tag Systems subsidiary now resolved, we expect 2021 will be a year of strong performance. While our new corporate website will be a key communication tool to update our investors on our continued business progress, we are also working on re-designs of both our Vantage Tag Systems and Imperium Motor Company websites to further streamline communications with customers and investors.”

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric single rider golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles North America and Mexico for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company (IMC) is an EV distributor sales and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American and Mexican market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors' product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com .

