New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dried Tart Cherry Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type,Nature, End Use, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010047/?utm_source=GNW



Dried tart cherry is rich in nutrients and have important properties such as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.It is rich in potassium, fiber, and beta carotene.



Dried tart cherry have a unique sweet and tangy taste, and are used in the preparation of various food and beverage products.Dried tart cherry offer several health advantages such as supports heart health, promotes better sleep, and offer relief from pain.



It is a natural source of melatonin, which helps to regulate skin cycle.Dried tart cherry is an excellent source of boron, which further supports bone health.



It contains high amounts of anthocyanin, which provide anti-inflammatory properties to help in repair and maintenance of muscle tissue.



Based on product type, the dried tart cherry market is segmented into freeze-dried, sun-dried, infused-dried, and other dried cherries.The infused dried segment accounted for the largest share of the global dried tart cherry market in 2019.



The infused dried technology allows the addition or infusion of fruit juice or sugar solution followed by the process of osmosis and then drying up at a temperature of 60°C.The process of infuseddrying of the tart cherries involves a series of events.



First, the cherries are softened and gently infused with a sugar solution to obtain specified brix level.The liquid enters the interior through osmosis and takes out the water from the tart cherries.



The fruit can be infused with sugar or other sweeteners to obtain a desired product. Owing to the sour flavor and taste of tart cherries, they are preferably being lightly sweetened through the infused dried process. In a couple of hours, the product becomes infused and shelf stable. In the next stage, the wet product is air-dried to 15–20% moisture content and to reach a specified moisture level. It is further lightly sprayed with oil, followed by the process of inspection and packaging. Strong fruity taste of dried infused fruits make them ideal for direct consumption as well as for adding in muesli and yogurt. The infused dried tart cherries are considered as an ideal choice for bakery or snack applications.



Geographically, the global dried tart cherry market is segmented into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa.In 2019, Europeheld the largest share ofthe global dried tart cherry market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific.



The growing demand for organic and natural ingredients in the food &beverages industry is anticipated to boost the dried tart cherry market in Europe.The consumer inclination toward healthy convenience food products is one of the primary reasons for the growth of the dried tart cherry market in Europe.



Many key players in the food &beverages industry are present in Europe, which offer promising opportunities for the dried tart cherry market.



As of December 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed COVID-19 cases and reported deaths.According to the latest WHO figures updated on December, 2020, there are ~79,232,555 confirmed cases and 1,754,493 total deaths were reported globally.



The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.The global food &beverages industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.



For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries and is also one of the worst-affected countries.The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various food and beverages.



Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are anticipated to affect the food &beverages industry in a negative manner and thus act as restraining factor for the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months.



Cherry Central;CherryActive Australia;Cherryvite Ltd;EnkoMeyveOrmanÜrünleriSan.Tic.Ltd.;Fruit d’Or;Graceland Fruit, Inc.;Payson Fruit Growers;Royal Ridge Fruits; Shoreline Fruit;and Smeltzer Orchard Company, LLCare among the players present in the global dried tart cherry market.



The overall size of the global dried tart cherry market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.To begin theresearch process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources was conducted to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the dried tart cherry market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global dried tart cherry market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the dried tart cherry market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010047/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001