They are mostly used in trail mix, salads, bread, cereals, smoothies, juices, and baked food to enhance their taste.



Dried cranberries are consumed as snacks in the North American countries, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.They are most popular in the US and are commonly consumed during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.



Similar to other dried fruits, cranberries are a good source of fibers and antioxidants. The commercially produced dried cranberries contain added sugar, and they may also be coated in vegetable oil to keep them from sticking together.



Based on product type, the global dried cranberry market has been segmented into freeze dried, sun dried, infused dried, and others.The infused dried segment led the market in 2019.



Nowadays, consumers are more inclined toward healthy eating habits, including products with natural properties and high nutritional content.At the same time, manufacturers need to improve the preservation ability, and expand shelf life and application areas of their food products.



Fresh fruits, which feature exceptional organoleptic characteristics, receive new qualities with the infusion process.The process of infused drying of fruits is based on the natural processes of membrane diffusion.



Unlike the freeze-drying process, this drying process mostly preserves the original shape and color of the fresh fruits and vegetables. Using this method, the producers can obtain dried cranberries with a high content of healthy fruit sugar (fructose), preserving the form as much as possible (without the deformation of the conventional drying).



Geographically, the global dried cranberry market is segmented into North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa.In 2019, North Americaheld the largest share in the global dried cranberry market.



It is the largest producer and exporter of fresh and processed cranberries worldwide, and the yields are mainly exported to European and Asia countries.The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of cranberries.



Moreover, the growing demand for foodstuffs and cosmetics with portions or extracts of natural products is further projected to boost the demand for dried cranberries in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.Various domestic and multinational companies have a strong foothold in the North American dried cranberry market.



A few of the key players operating in the North America dried cranberry market are Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit Inc., and Ocean Spray.



COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe.As of December 2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.



According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~71,051,805 confirmed cases and 1,608,648 total deaths globally.The outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.



Food and beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns, due to this outbreak.The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa affects the global supply chains and negatively impacts the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods.



Moreover, transportation is also a major concern as many borders are closed due to the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America. This also affected business collaborations and partnership opportunities. All these factors are severely limiting the dried cranberry market growth.



Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc.; Decas Cranberry Products, Inc.; Fruit d’Or; Graceland Fruit Inc.; Honestly Cranberry; Mariana Packaging Company; Meduri Farms Inc.; Ocean Spray; Wetherby Cranberry Company; and Wonderland Foods are among the players serving the global dried cranberry demands.



The dried cranberries market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the dried cranberries market.

