On the other hand, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



The consumbles segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market, by product, during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments based on product.The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market in 2019.



The frequent purchase of consumables as compared to instruments is the main factor contributing to this segment’s high growth rate.



Next-generation sequencing segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on technique, the APAC single-cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques.In 2019, the next-generation sequencing segment accounted for the highest growth rate.



The advancements in NGS techniques and their wide application in drug discovery for cancer are the major factors driving this segment’s growth.



Academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end user, the APAC single-cell analysis market is segmented into academic & research laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks & IVF centers.In 2019, the academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the highest growth rate.



This can be attributed to the increasing number of collaborations among research institutes and life science research companies and growing funding for life science research.



Japan: The fastest-growing country in the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market

The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.Japan is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such as the increasing life science research activities, increasing demand for advanced treatment techniques, and growing focus on personalized medicine are driving the growth of the single-cell analysis market in Japan.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%



