Pune, India, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oats market size is expected to reach USD 6.90 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The growing consumption of whole-grain foods owing to its health benefits will enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Oats Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Steel Cut, Whole Oats, Instant Oats, and Others), Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Animal Feed, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027.” The market size stood at USD 5.18 billion in 2019.

The occurrence of coronavirus has exerted massive economic stress onto sectors in various countries. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are perpetually working on our reports to help uplift businesses in this crucial time. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/oats-market-100199





List of Top Companies in the Global Oats Market are;

Quaker Oats Company (PepsiCo, Inc.) (New York, U.S.)

Morning Foods Ltd. (Crewe, United Kingdom)

The Kellogg Company (Michigan, U.S.)

Richardson International Ltd. (Winnipeg, Canada)

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc. (Oregon, U.S.)

Avena Foods Ltd. (Regina, Canada)

Glanbia, Plc. (Kilkenny, Ireland)

The Ancient Grains, Co. (Kildare, Ireland)

Aussee Oats Milling Pvt Ltd (Gampaha, Sri Lanka)

Blue Lake Milling (SA, Australia)





Key Development :

November 2018: Nestle SA announced that it has added a new product to its cereals range containing whole grains, called Oat Cheerios breakfast cereals in the UK.





The report on the oats Market illustrates:

Prominent insights into the market

Predictive analysis with key data

Latest market trends and developments

Stellar insights into the competitive landscape

Crucial data about regional players

COVID-19 Impact





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/oats-market-100199





Key Market Driver :

Significant Utilization in Animal Feed to Drive Market

The vast application of oats in the animal feed industry owing to its properties to improve feed value will foster the growth of the market. The higher fat content compared to other cereals enhances energy content in the feedstock. Similarly, it adds key components for easy digestibility in animals. The balanced amino acid composition along with palatability makes it ideal for poultry, horses, and piglets. Thus, boosting the growth of the market. However, the wide availability of whole grains such as wheat, barley, sorghum, and quinoa that possess nearly the same nutritional profile can be an obstruction for the growth of the market. Besides, heavy demand for barley owing to its negligible cholesterol and triglyceride levels can further dampen the oats market growth.





Mass Disruption in Food Industry to Impede Development during Coronavirus

The lockdown imposed by the governments has disturbed the supply chain activities, resulting in market closure and disrupted the food services sector. The food manufacturers and processors are observing several inhibitions in their operations. The shutdown of hotels, restaurants, & Café has negatively impacted the global market. Nevertheless, the production remained unaffected as deliveries of seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection was made available by the governments. Moreover, the ease of accessibility of food supplies and commodities by the governments can aid in recovering losses and incite remunerative business outcomes.





Regional Analysis :

Increasing Health-Conscious Consumers to Aid Growth in Europe

Europe is expected to hold a significant oats market share during the forecast period owing to the high production in countries such as Russia, the U.K., Italy, and Spain. The increasing health consciousness among consumers to boost growth in the region. The increasing demand for healthy grain-based snacks will bolster the growth of the global market in Europe. The hectic lifestyles of European consumers have led to high nutritional food products. Hence, increased production and consumption in European Countries will spur opportunities for the market. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the growing consumption of porridge or oatmeal as a staple food.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/oats-market-100199





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on Global Grains Market Overview on Global Oats Production Global Oats Trade Analysis Supply Chain & SWOT Analysis Recent Industry DevelopHouseholdts - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Realtion with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Sales during the Calamity

Global Oats Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Steel Cut Whole Oats Instant Oats Others (Oat Flour, Rolled Oats) By Application (Value) Bakery and Confectionery Breakfast Cereals Animal Feed Others (Cosmetics) (Others) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/oats-market-100199





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Oatmeal Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Form (Conventional and Organic), Type (Quick/Instant Oatmeal, Steel Cut/Irish Oatmeal, Scottish Oatmeal, and Oat Flour), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 - 2027

Organic Oats Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Steel-cut Oats, Regular Rolled Oats, Instant Rolled Oats) By Application (Bakery & Confectionery (Bread, Cakes, Cookies, Muffins)Ready-to-eat Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Personal Care Products), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channel, Retail, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Instant Noodles Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chicken, Vegetable, Sea Food, and Others), Raw Material (Oats, Rice, Wheat, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Speciality Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online Retail), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: