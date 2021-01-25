Nancy McDonnell Named Executive Vice President, Head of Treasury Services

Tim Storms Named Executive Vice President, Head of Risk Transformation

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), collectively referred to herein as “Texas Capital Bank,” today announced executive leadership appointments, effective immediately, to enhance the Company’s depth of talent and support long-term strategy development.

Nancy McDonnell has been appointed to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Head of Treasury Services. In this role, Ms. McDonnell will lead all aspects of Texas Capital Bank’s treasury and liquidity businesses. Ms. McDonnell brings three decades of senior leadership experience, having served as Global Head of Commercial Banking Treasury & Security Services and other senior client roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co. until she retired in 2020. She brings a diverse and well-rounded skill set and subject matter expertise that will support Texas Capital Bank in managing top client and prospect opportunities, training treasury management officers and bolstering an innovative, solutions-focused organization.

Tim Storms has been appointed to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Head of Risk Transformation. Mr. Storms will provide strategic support to our risk management team including John Turpen, Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Storms worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its predecessor firms for nearly 38 years, serving as Chief Credit Officer of Commercial Banking and most recently serving as Chief Risk Officer of Commercial Banking’s Real Estate businesses, until he retired in 2019. In his new role, Mr. Storms will be focused on maintaining an effective control environment for all Texas Capital Bank risk while reinforcing strong practices and discipline across the organization.

Both Ms. McDonnell and Mr. Storms will report directly to Rob C. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Texas Capital Bank.

“I am pleased to welcome two strong executives, of impeccable character, each of whom brings decades of experience and records of demonstrated success across global platforms,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Texas Capital Bank. “I am confident that we will benefit from their expertise and leadership as we begin our deep dive into Texas Capital Bank’s operations and identify our most significant opportunities in this next chapter for the Company. We are all energized and are ready to learn more about this organization and begin building a strategy that will achieve our long-term goal of returning the Company to strong, predictable earnings growth and driving shareholder value while delivering an enhanced experience to our clients.”

“This is an exciting time to be a part of Texas Capital Bank and join a team that is committed to providing important treasury and liquidity management services to a diverse and evolving client base,” said Ms. McDonnell. “Texas Capital Bank plays a critical role in providing innovative solutions as well as treasury management services to clients navigating this challenging period and beyond. The team will work with Rob and the rest of Texas Capital Bank’s leadership as we continue to advance the organization.”

“I am honored to join Texas Capital Bank at this pivotal time for the Company,” said Mr. Storms. “I believe in the mission of Texas Capital Bank to support our clients, as well as the communities we serve. I look forward to working closely with Chief Risk Officer John Turpen, the risk and compliance teams and the entire organization to further hone the Company’s strategic approach to risk management. Together, I am confident that we can ensure best–in-class risk management across all our products and services in this increasingly complex environment while building a solid foundation for future growth and value creation.”

“Over the last two years, our team has made substantial progress in upgrading Texas Capital Bank’s risk management system,” said Mr. Turpen. “Tim brings unmatched risk and compliance acumen and a commitment to talent development, and I look forward to working with Tim as we continue to execute on our journey to building a resilient and scalable business.”

About Nancy McDonnell

Ms. McDonnell served at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1988 to 2020. Over the past three decades, she has held a variety of senior leadership roles including having served as the Global Head of Commercial Banking Treasury & Security Services for nine years. She previously served as Head of Sales for Treasury Services for clients in middle market, healthcare, real estate and the public sector for all domestic markets and other senior client roles. Prior to joining JPMorgan Chase & Co., McDonnell served as Vice President for Bank of America Dallas. She currently serves as Treasurer for the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and as a Board Member for Wesley Rankin Community Center, a 501(c)(3) Faith Based Organization serving West Dallas.

Ms. McDonnell received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University.

About Tim Storms

Mr. Storms served JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1981 to 2019, most recently serving as Chief Risk Officer of Commercial Banking’s Real Estate businesses from 2015 to 2019. Prior to that position he held several key executive positions including: Chief Credit Officer of Commercial Banking as well as head of Risk Management for corporate clients and real estate across North America for Investment Banking. Mr. Storms was also a member of a number of committees, including the Risk Operating Committee of Investment Banking and Commercial Banking.

Mr. Storms received a Master of Business Administration in Corporate Finance from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Psychology from Wesleyan University - CT.

