PHOENIX , Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies, an award-winning operating system for the real estate industry, today announced an unprecedented successful year of product, partner and customer momentum, lynchpin to the company’s success in achieving profitability in less than three years. This success catapulted the company into the third leading market position as Chime eclipsed real estate technology veterans. With a 91% increase in new customers including Call It Closed, Coldwell Banker West and ENGEL & VÖLKERS Gestalt Group, and 145% increase in seats, Chime continues to innovate and expand its award-winning sales acceleration platform to best meet the evolving needs of real estate professionals. In particular last year, Chime quickly asserted its position as a market leader by delivering a comprehensive COVID-19 Resources page to help agents, teams and brokerages navigate unprecedented times amid a global pandemic. To learn more about Chime, visit HERE.



Expanded Partner Ecosystem

This year, through a new dedicated program, Chime partnered with several market leaders including Aidentified, Brokermint, Curaytor, Dippidi, PieSynch, Verse.io and Ylopo to bolster the Chime platform. Unlike rudimentary point solutions, Chime’s all in one platform addresses critical pain points across the buying and selling process and supports agents despite the rapid pace of change. In arming agents, teams and brokerages with an integrated set of tools designed to automate key processes and create efficiencies, Chime is empowering real estate professionals to focus on the critical human aspect of the emotional buying/selling process.

Accelerated Product Innovation

As the global pandemic wreaked havoc on the real estate industry this year, Chime accelerated two new product innovations to help agents conduct business as usual despite COVID-19 including:

Live Streaming (Facebook, YouTube and Zoom) – offering agents the capability to live stream virtual house tours safely while effectively engaging with clients from a distance;

– offering agents the capability to live stream virtual house tours safely while effectively engaging with clients from a distance; Three Line Dialer - designed to increase calling efficiency and help agents do more with the leads they already have (and already paid for!).

In 2020, Chime also saw a 375% increase in revenue on ancillary service which not only included AI conversion products, but professional services, exclusive ISA services, wealth tracking services, back end commission accounting and transaction management, as well as coaching outlets for professional development. Finally, the product team delivered critical modifications to existing innovations to map to agents needs right now. From updated AI Assistant chatbot scripts tailored for COVID-19, to virtual tour requests and new postcard options, the product team at Chime tirelessly delivered new or modified product features and functionality to not only help agents survive but thrive amid these challenging times.

Award Wins Abound

With nearly ten award wins over the course of the year, Chime was consistently recognized as a market leader and innovative technology provider for the real estate industry. Wins include the American Business Awards, Best in Biz Awards, Big Awards for Business, CEO World COVID Response Awards, CEO World Awards, Corporate Excellence Awards, Golden Bridge Awards and HousingWire Tech100 Awards. This record number of industry award wins underscores Chime’s leadership position and the undisputable value of the platform for real estate professionals.

Dedicated Community Support

Active members of the Phoenix business community, the team at Chime continues to give back to local organizations and this year supported Feed My Starving Children, St. Mary’s Food Bank and the Salvation Army Christmas Angel Project. The company’s dedicated community service team provides ongoing volunteer opportunities and a floating holiday to encourage employees to use the time to support the local community.

“While we are grateful for another successful year in business, we are keenly aware of the toll this year took on the real estate industry. Our objective remains clear - to support real estate agents, teams and brokerages by offering innovative, integrated tools purpose built to address industry pain points and agent frustrations while supporting new business requirements,” said Mike McGowan, vice president, sales, Chime. “We will continue to thoughtfully expand our platform functionality to automate mundane, time consuming tasks, create efficiencies and empower skilled real estate professionals to focus on what they do best – making connections and closing deals.”

To learn more visit, HERE.

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. ( RENN ). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/ .