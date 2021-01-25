WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2020 of $0.73 per share on net income of $3.3 million, compared to earnings of $0.59 per share on net income of $2.6 million during the September 30, 2020 quarter, and $0.63 per share on net income of $2.8 million during the fourth quarter a year ago. Fourth quarter earnings benefitted from continued high mortgage refinance income, an improved net interest margin due to SBA Paycheck Protection Program fee accretion and lower loan loss provisions relative to prior quarters.

“Our earnings were robust for the fourth quarter despite challenges confronting us related to the pandemic. The low interest rate environment continues to fuel mortgage refinancing activity while presenting challenges with maintaining our historically strong net interest margin. However, our operations reflect a return to loan growth, which should serve to improve asset yields as our asset quality remains stable,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “This past quarter we were able to announce a strategic acquisition of Waukesha Bancshares, Inc. in the greater Milwaukee area which we anticipate will remain a growth market for our franchise. The merger, expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, compliments our recent branch expansion into the region,” continued Cattanach.

Loan Accommodations: Loan modifications increased from 44 loan accommodations with a balance of $20.1 million at September 30, 2020 to 48 loans with a balance of $22.3 million, or 2.7% of gross loans at December 31, 2020. All loans receiving deferral were for the second time or more. In the fourth quarter, the bank added a second hotel relationship with a balance of $4.3 million to impaired loans, resulting in $9.2 million of hotel loans listed as impaired. As shown in the table below, “impaired loans” increased $3.0 million, the “substandard risk” loans increased $5.5 million and “watch risk” loans decreased $10.2 million.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans
($000)
Risk Rating 12/2017
 12/2018 12/2019
 03/2020
 06/2020
 09/2020
 12/2020
Rating 1"High Quality"$-$-$-$71$55$-$-
Rating 2"Minimal Risk" 76,710 85,382 57,904 59,101 72,601 56,337 61,223
Rating 3"Average Risk" 292,496 323,627 349,002 324,378 374,709 391,195 390,191
Rating 4"Acceptable Risk" 65,024 79,271 128,932 123,296 154,302 155,738 175,400
Rating 5"Watch Risk" 18,049 15,551 15,933 33,999 54,522 46,603 36,379
Rating 6"Substandard Risk" 500 489 2,568 2,732 4,545 2,162 7,617
Rating 7"Impaired Loans" 9,952 8,707 5,518 7,811 6,130 10,164 13,153
  $ 462,731$ 513,027$ 559,857$ 551,388$ 666,864$ 662,199$ 683,963
Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3".
Includes $34.3 million of Hotels with average grade 4.80 and Restaurants of $25.3 million with average grade 3.95.

Loan Loss Reserve: For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the bank added provisions for loan losses totaling $675,000, a decline from $1.3 million in the previous quarter and $1.8 million in the first and second quarters of 2020. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, loan loss provisions have remained elevated with reserves related to the expected economic slowdown due to COVID-19 totaling $5.6 million for the current year. Allowance for loan losses were $10.8 million at December 31, 2020 which includes $2.9 million of allowances for loans with risk weightings at 5 to 7 (“Watch and Impaired”) and $8.0 million for loans with risk weightings at 1 to 4 (“Acceptable and Average”). At December 31, 2020, allowance for loan losses totaled 1.30% of gross loans, and 1.50% of proforma gross loans net of PPP loans of $102.0 million and purchased USDA guaranteed loans totaling $5.7 million.

Net Interest Margin Impact: PSB’s net interest margin increased to 3.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from 3.03% the prior quarter due to the accretion of net PPP fees of $492,000 as $14.9 million PPP loans were repaid by the SBA. In addition, the cost of time deposits declined 25 basis points, to 1.28% in the December 2020 quarter. “Our deposits costs have benefited from both our reduced reliance on funding from higher costing certificates of deposit and wholesale funding, and the declining interest rate environment where maturing certificates of deposit have repriced at lower rates,” said Mark C. Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Capital Management: At December 31, 2020, PSB’s tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.22% and the bank’s capital was well in-excess of all regulatory requirements. Management expects capital ratios to decline slightly with the integration of the Waukesha Bancshares, Inc. acquisition. PSB did not repurchase any shares during the quarter ending December 31, 2020, although the company announced resumption of its repurchase plan beginning January 2021.

December 31, 2020 Quarterly Financial Highlights (at or for the periods ended December 31, 2020, compared to September 30, 2020 and / or December 31, 2019, as applicable):

  • Gains on the sale of mortgage loans totaled $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 which remains elevated to historical levels but lower than $1.8 million the previous quarter. One year earlier, gains on the sale of mortgage loans was $452,000.
  • Tangible net book value was $23.43 per share at December 31, 2020, compared to $22.73 per share as of September 30, 2020, and $20.72 per share at December 31, 2019. Over the past year, tangible book value per share grew 13.08%.
  • Return on shareholders’ equity was 12.59% for the quarter compared to 10.45% one quarter earlier and 11.98% for the fourth quarter one year earlier. Return on average assets was 1.18% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 0.95% the previous quarter and 1.17% for the fourth quarter one year earlier.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets were $1.13 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $1.10 billion as of September 30, 2020. Total loans receivable increased by $29.0 million, or 3.7%, to $821.0 million at December 31, 2020 from $792.0 million one quarter earlier. Offsetting this growth, SBA PPP loans decreased $14.9 million to $102.0 million at December 31, 2020 as borrower loans were forgiven and repaid by the SBA PPP guarantee program. Excluding the impact of PPP loan payoffs, loan growth was driven in largely equal parts by residential first mortgages, owner occupied commercial real estate, and non-owner occupied commercial real estate.

The bank intends to participate in the second round of PPP lending and expects to begin originating loans in the 1st Q of 2021. At December 31, 2020, the bank had net unrealized PPP origination fees totaling $2.7 million which are recorded as income when the loan is forgiven or paid off. Commercial/agricultural non-owner-occupied real estate loans represented 29.3% of gross loans at December 31, 2020, followed by commercial/agricultural non-real estate at 25.4%, owner occupied commercial/agricultural real estate loans at 24.1%, residential real estate loans at 20.7%, and consumer loans at 0.5%. Total agricultural related loans represent 0.5% of the total loan portfolio.

The allowance for loan losses decreased to 1.30% of gross loans at December 31, 2020 (1.50% of gross loans net of PPP guaranteed loans and USDA guaranteed loans) compared to 1.31% of gross loans (1.53% of gross loans net of PPP loans) one quarter earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets increased to 0.90% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.85% at September 30, 2020, and 0.55% at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-performing assets at December 31, 2020 primarily relates to the addition of a hotel loan relationship totaling $4.3 million which was downgraded during the quarter. At December 31, 2020, non-performing assets consisted of $2.1 million in non-accrual loans, $1.1 million in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.4 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $1.6 million in other real estate owned.

At December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $38.5 million compared to $76.8 million at September 30, 2020 and $49.0 million one year earlier. Cash levels were reduced in the current quarter with the funds invested primarily into mortgage related securities and used to reduce wholesale funding. Investment securities totaled $228.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $193.2 million at September 30, 2020 and $174.4 million one year earlier. All investment securities purchased over the past year were considered available for sale and carried at market value.

Foreclosed assets increased to $1.6 million at December 31, 2020 from $1.5 million at September 30, 2020 and $460,000 one year earlier. The recent increase primarily reflects a previously disclosed commercial foreclosure property which is currently listed for sale and carried at an appraised value obtained in May 2020.

Total deposits increased to $932.1 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $900.6 million at September 30, 2020, led by a $41.4 million increase in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits followed by an increase of $9.1 million in money market deposits. Offsetting these increases, higher-costing wholesale deposits declined $12.2 million during the same time period. At December 31, 2020, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 35.7% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 25.4%, money market deposits at 23.8%, and retail and local time deposits at 13.6%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 1.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2020 versus 2.9% the prior quarter and 4.3% one year earlier. As a result of the ongoing pandemic, the bank has experienced larger average deposits per account and increased mobile banking enrollment and active mobile deposit product usage.

FHLB advances decreased $5.0 million during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 to $62.0 million compared to $67.0 million at September 30, 2020, and other borrowings decreased to $12.2 million from $16.2 million over the same time period. Management elected to prepay $5 million in higher-cost FHLB advances during the current quarter and incurred a $125,000 prepayment penalty which has been recognized in other non-interest expense.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, stockholders’ equity increased $3.0 million to $104.4 million, compared to $101.4 million at September 30, 2020. Stockholders’ equity was impacted by earnings, the dividend declared of $0.21 per share and other comprehensive income adjustments, including an increase in unrealized gains on securities available for sale of $533,000 during the current quarter. Tangible net book value per share increased to $23.43 per share, at December 31, 2020, compared to $22.73 per share at September 30, 2020. The bank’s tangible equity to total tangible assets was 9.22% at December 31, 2020 compared to 9.17% at September 30, 2020.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $8.4 million (on a net margin of 3.22%) for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $7.9 million (on net margin of 3.03%) for the third quarter of 2020 and $8.0 million (on a net margin of 3.53%) for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net interest income was $31.9 million compared to $31.3 million for the same period one year earlier. Compared to the preceding quarter, loans and investment yields increased 10 basis points from 3.50% to 3.60% during the fourth quarter of 2020 while deposit and borrowing costs declined 13 basis points to 0.53% from 0.66% over the same period.

The increase in loan and investment yields was largely due to accretion of loan fees of $492,000 related to PPP loans that have been repaid. Loan yields increased to 4.08% during the quarter from 3.97% during the third quarter of 2020. Loan yields excluding the impacts of PPP loans, were 4.28% and 4.47% in the December 2020 and September 2020 quarters, respectively. Net interest margin excluding the impacts of PPP loans, were 3.28% and 3.28% in the December 2020 and September 2020 quarters, respectively. Continued recognition of PPP loan fee income is expected to maintain or move reported net interest margin higher during the first half of 2021 before net margin declines as the first round PPP program fees are largely recognized.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, reflecting lower rates associated with money market accounts and time deposits. Deposit costs decreased to $657,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $833,000 the previous quarter. Interest costs on borrowings declined $74,000 to $354,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 from $428,000 the previous quarter. With the recent prepayment of some FHLB advances, borrowing cost should reflect continued decreases in the March 2021 quarter.

The provision for loan losses totaled $675,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million for the prior linked quarter. The provision primarily relates to reserves taken related to the growth in the loan portfolio, specific reserves on classified assets and general reserves in anticipation of a slowing economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the year ended December 31, 2020, provision for loan losses totaled $5.6 million compared to $850,000 for the same period ended December 31, 2019. Loan loss provisions in 2021 are expected to remain elevated but lower than recorded during 2020.

Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to $3.0 million from $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 due in part to higher security gains and mortgage loan servicing income, partially offset by lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans. Gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased to $1.4 million for the fourth quarter from $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 and remained at historically high levels as lower long-term U.S. Treasury rates have spurred mortgage refinance activity by borrowers. We expect mortgage originations to ease in the first quarter of 2021 as the wave of refinancing requests appears to have peaked with seasonal factors and the recent rise in the 10-year Treasury Notes. Mortgage loan servicing income was $104,000 for the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $79,000 the previous quarter.

Deposit and service fee income in the fourth quarter were similar to the prior quarter at $352,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $344,000 for the prior three-month period. Net gains on the sale of securities were $149,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $38,000 for the third quarter of 2020 and $71,000 for the quarter one year earlier. Commissions on customer investment and insurance sales increased to $391,000 from $301,000 the prior quarter as sales activity picked up and advisory fees tied to rising market values increased. At December 31, 2020, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $269.0 million compared to $244.5 million at September 30, 2020 and $248.5 million at December 31, 2019. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, other noninterest income was $488,000 compared to $465,000 the prior quarter.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, total noninterest income was $11.4 million compared to $7.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The one-year increase in 2020 was largely due to larger gains on the sale of mortgage loans.

Noninterest expense was $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense was higher due to higher salaries and employee benefits costs related to variable incentive compensation. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.1 million for the fourth quarter compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 benefited from a net gain on foreclosed assets of $218,000 compared to a net loss of $36,000 one quarter earlier. Data processing and other office expenses decreased to $568,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $743,000 for the prior quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2020, total noninterest expense was $23.7 million compared to $23.3 million one year earlier, up 1.7%.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from nine full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas and Milwaukee counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, including without limitation those relating to potential loan and deposit growth, future profits, changes in noninterest income and expenses, pro-forma impacts to income from non-recurring or unusual income and expense items, and future interest rates, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in this release. Among other things, these risks and uncertainties include the strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including, in particular, interest rate policies, and other risks and assumptions. Risk and uncertainties also include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the bank’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. PSB Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of events subsequent to this press release.

PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Quarterly Financial Summary      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
  Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,
Earnings and dividends:  2020  2020  2020  2020  2019 
       
Interest income $9,442 $9,155 $9,291 $9,726 $9,988 
Interest expense $1,011 $1,261 $1,528 $1,935 $2,019 
Net interest income $8,431 $7,894 $7,763 $7,791 $7,969 
Provision for loan losses $675 $1,300 $1,800 $1,800 $150 
Other noninterest income $2,991 $2,929 $3,138 $2,355 $1,839 
Other noninterest expense $6,461 $6,074 $4,879 $6,330 $5,947 
Net income $3,252 $2,637 $3,190 $1,610 $2,813 
       
Basic earnings per share (3) $0.73 $0.59 $0.72 $0.36 $0.63 
Diluted earnings per share (3) $0.73 $0.59 $0.72 $0.36 $0.63 
Dividends declared per share (3) $0.21 $- $0.21 $- $0.20 
Tangible net book value per share (4) $23.43 $22.73 $21.97 $20.89 $20.72 
       
Semi-annual dividend payout ratio  15.88% n/a  14.50% n/a  15.04%
Average common shares outstanding  4,452,287  4,452,287  4,453,225  4,464,956  4,471,173 
       
Balance sheet - average balances:      
       
Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $807,182 $800,611 $786,785 $705,333 $700,469 
Assets $1,100,064 $1,099,402 $1,067,466 $963,191 $951,409 
Deposits $896,427 $882,682 $855,155 $761,268 $745,455 
Stockholders' equity $102,790 $100,436 $95,909 $94,735 $93,189 
       
Performance ratios:      
       
Return on average assets (1)  1.18% 0.95% 1.20% 0.67% 1.17%
Return on average stockholders' equity (1)  12.59% 10.45% 13.38% 6.84% 11.98%
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets  9.00% 8.85% 8.83% 9.75% 9.68%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)  0.16% 0.00% 0.25% 0.49% 0.01%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  1.03% 0.98% 0.47% 0.67% 0.68%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.90% 0.85% 0.49% 0.54% 0.55%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans  1.30% 1.31% 1.13% 1.10% 0.97%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4)  8.96% 8.50% 5.11% 5.24% 5.45%
Net interest rate margin (1)(2)  3.22% 3.03% 3.09% 3.45% 3.53%
Net interest rate spread (1)(2)  3.07% 2.84% 2.85% 3.20% 3.24%
Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1)  0.59% 0.59% 0.49% 1.04% 1.00%
Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue  24.06% 24.24% 25.25% 19.49% 15.55%
Efficiency ratio (2)  55.87% 55.41% 44.23% 61.59% 59.90%
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)  2.34% 2.20% 1.84% 2.64% 2.48%
Tangible equity to tangible assets  9.22% 9.17% 8.95% 9.59% 9.50%
       
Stock price information:      
       
High $23.00 $18.80 $24.75 $28.25 $28.25 
Low $17.20 $17.36 $18.55 $19.50 $26.00 
Last trade value at quarter-end $20.57 $18.00 $18.55 $24.75 $27.50 
       
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Consolidated Statements of Income      
  Quarter Ended 
(dollars in thousands, Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,
except per share data - unaudited)  2020  2020  2020  2020  2019 
       
Interest and dividend income:      
Loans, including fees $8,371 $8,068 $8,175 $8,445 $8,691 
Securities:      
Taxable  542  564  622  733  768 
Tax-exempt  489  474  446  431  387 
Other interest and dividends  40  49  48  117  142 
       
Total interest and dividend income  9,442  9,155  9,291  9,726  9,988 
       
Interest expense:      
Deposits  657  833  1,080  1,482  1,544 
FHLB advances  228  304  323  320  328 
Other borrowings  6  5  6  14  26 
Senior subordinated notes  29  28  28  28  29 
Junior subordinated debentures  91  91  91  91  92 
       
Total interest expense  1,011  1,261  1,528  1,935  2,019 
       
Net interest income  8,431  7,894  7,763  7,791  7,969 
Provision for loan losses  675  1,300  1,800  1,800  150 
       
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  7,756  6,594  5,963  5,991  7,819 
       
Noninterest income:      
Service fees  352  344  278  391  411 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans  1,401  1,752  1,747  987  452 
Mortgage loan servicing, net  104  (79) (165) (23) 57 
Investment and insurance sales commissions  391  301  259  349  301 
Net gain on sale of securities  149  38  194  123  71 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  106  108  104  104  104 
Other noninterest income  488  465  721  424  443 
       
Total noninterest income  2,991  2,929  3,138  2,355  1,839 
       
Noninterest expense:      
Salaries and employee benefits  4,084  3,526  2,583  3,819  3,523 
Occupancy and facilities  511  566  508  544  506 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets  (218) 36  23  71  69 
Data processing and other office operations  568  743  675  644  739 
Advertising and promotion  172  77  94  141  182 
FDIC insurance premiums  82  87  23  -  - 
Other noninterest expenses  1,262  1,039  973  1,111  928 
       
Total noninterest expense  6,461  6,074  4,879  6,330  5,947 
       
Income before provision for income taxes  4,286  3,449  4,222  2,016  3,711 
Provision for income taxes  1,034  812  1,032  406  898 
       
Net income $3,252 $2,637 $3,190 $1,610 $2,813 
Basic earnings per share $0.73 $0.59 $0.72 $0.36 $0.63 
Diluted earnings per share $0.73 $0.59 $0.72 $0.36 $0.63 


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Consolidated Balance Sheets      
December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2020, unaudited, December 31, 2019 derived from audited financial statements
       
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31, 2020Sep. 30, 2020Jun. 30, 2020Mar. 31, 2020Dec. 31, 2019
Assets      
       
Cash and due from banks $15,723 $13,652 $13,016 $9,665 $23,005 
Interest-bearing deposits  1,056  1,750  1,483  1,349  839 
Federal funds sold  21,749  61,383  45,796  37,071  25,184 
       
Cash and cash equivalents  38,528  76,785  60,295  48,085  49,028 
Securities available for sale (at fair value)  228,296  193,179  178,635  171,054  174,448 
Bank certificates of deposit (at cost)  1,231  496  1,738  3,234  4,983 
Loans held for sale  954  903  3,755  1,394  545 
Loans receivable, net  820,956  791,951  805,243  706,584  707,651 
Accrued interest receivable  3,527  3,629  3,590  2,847  2,776 
Foreclosed assets  1,619  1,485  1,525  425  460 
Premises and equipment, net  10,920  11,061  11,067  11,098  10,457 
Mortgage servicing rights, net  1,657  1,638  1,623  1,668  1,747 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)  2,283  2,283  2,283  2,283  2,073 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance  17,795  17,089  16,981  16,877  16,773 
Other assets  4,189  3,784  6,611  4,330  3,952 
       
TOTAL ASSETS $1,131,955 $1,104,283 $1,093,346 $969,879 $974,893 
       
Liabilities      
       
Non-interest-bearing deposits $236,981 $241,947 $241,914 $158,505 $177,002 
Interest-bearing deposits  695,156  658,667  640,307  606,781  604,788 
       
Total deposits  932,137  900,614  882,221  765,286  781,790 
       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  62,000  67,000  87,000  88,682  73,496 
Other borrowings  12,239  16,216  3,941  3,504  6,131 
Senior subordinated notes  2,500  2,500  2,500  2,500  2,500 
Junior subordinated debentures  7,732  7,732  7,732  7,732  7,732 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  10,920  8,871  11,998  9,024  10,553 
       
Total liabilities  1,027,528  1,002,933  995,392  876,728  882,202 
       
Stockholders' equity      
       
Preferred stock - no par value:      
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding  -  -  -  -  - 
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:      
Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,452,287, 4,452,287, 4,452,287, 4,453,472 and 4,467,217 shares, respectively  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830 
Additional paid-in capital  7,818  7,765  7,712  7,632  7,597 
Retained earnings  103,855  101,538  98,901  96,646  95,037 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax  4,458  3,751  3,045  550  1,302 
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,038,511, 1,038,511, 1,038,511, 1,037,326 and 1,023,581 shares, respectively  (13,534) (13,534) (13,534) (13,507) (13,075)
       
Total stockholders' equity  104,427  101,350  97,954  93,151  92,691 
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,131,955 $1,104,283 $1,093,346 $969,879 $974,893 


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Consolidated Statements of Income      
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
(dollars in thousands, December December
except per share data - unaudited)  2020  2019   2020  2019 
       
Interest and dividend income:      
Loans, including fees $8,371 $8,691  $33,059 $34,477 
Securities:      
Taxable  542  768   2,461  2,980 
Tax-exempt  489  387   1,840  1,550 
Other interest and dividends  40  142   254  522 
       
Total interest and dividend income  9,442  9,988   37,614  39,529 
       
Interest expense:      
Deposits  657  1,544   4,052  6,385 
FHLB advances  228  328   1,175  1,190 
Other borrowings  6  26   31  192 
Senior subordinated notes  29  29   113  113 
Junior subordinated debentures  91  92   364  366 
       
Total interest expense  1,011  2,019   5,735  8,246 
       
Net interest income  8,431  7,969   31,879  31,283 
Provision for loan losses  675  150   5,575  850 
       
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  7,756  7,819   26,304  30,433 
       
Noninterest income:      
Service fees  352  411   1,365  1,543 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans  1,401  452   5,887  1,522 
Mortgage loan servicing, net  104  57   (163) 355 
Investment and insurance sales commissions  391  301   1,300  1,220 
Net gain on sale of securities  149  71   504  210 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  106  104   422  408 
Other noninterest income  488  443   2,098  2,403 
       
Total noninterest income  2,991  1,839   11,413  7,661 
       
Noninterest expense:      
Salaries and employee benefits  4,084  3,523   14,012  13,645 
Occupancy and facilities  511  506   2,129  2,208 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets  (218) 69   (88) 80 
Data processing and other office operations  568  739   2,630  2,616 
Advertising and promotion  172  182   484  509 
FDIC insurance premiums  82  -   192  122 
Other noninterest expenses  1,262  928   4,385  4,116 
       
Total noninterest expense  6,461  5,947   23,744  23,296 
       
Income before provision for income taxes  4,286  3,711   13,973  14,798 
Provision for income taxes  1,034  898   3,284  3,551 
       
Net income $3,252 $2,813  $10,689 $11,247 
Basic earnings per share $0.73 $0.63  $2.40 $2.51 
Diluted earnings per share $0.73 $0.63  $2.40 $2.51 


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income    
       
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)  2020  2019   2020  2019 
       
Net income $3,252 $2,813  $10,689 $11,247 
       
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:      
       
Unrealized gain on securities available for sale  641  179   3,577  3,288 
       
Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income  (108) (51)  (366) (152)
       
Amortization of unrealized loss (gain) included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity  -  3   -  (3)
       
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap  135  55   (181) (211)
       
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings  38  13   126  31 
       
       
Other comprehensive income  706  199   3,156  2,953 
       
Comprehensive income $3,958 $3,012  $13,845 $14,200 


PSB Holding, Inc.     
Loan Composition by Purpose     
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)     
   Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,
Residential Real Estate 2020  2020  2020  2020  2019 
        
 One to four family $125,530 $114,226 $118,049 $122,276 $121,548 
 HELOC loans  18,312  19,747  19,550  20,795  21,668 
 Residential construction & development  25,519  22,529  23,129  22,963  23,633 
 Residential vacant land  3,305  3,147  3,417  3,745  3,908 
        
 Total Residential real estate  172,666  159,649  164,145  169,779  170,757 
        
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:     
        
 Owner occupied      
 Commercial real estate  187,059  164,073  164,483  164,851  156,275 
 SBA commercial real estate  1,483  1,506  1,539  1,571  1,647 
 Agriculture real estate  4,429  4,677  4,885  5,041  5,901 
 Construction and land development  5,468  13,557  7,294  8,297  13,228 
 Commercial vacant land  2,835  2,819  2,241  1,560  929 
        
 Total Owner occupied  201,274  186,632  180,442  179,760  177,051 
        
 Non-owner occupied      
 Commercial real estate  173,953  170,847  165,099  158,634  162,118 
 One to four family residential rental  31,363  30,159  28,451  29,891  30,042 
 SBA commercial real estate  749  771  793  824  844 
 Agricultural real estate  -  -  -  -  - 
 Construction and land development  29,846  18,600  11,927  16,406  17,061 
 Commercial vacant land  8,402  8,907  10,135  13,965  14,280 
        
 Total Non-owner occupied  244,313  229,284  216,405  219,720  224,345 
        
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:     
        
 Municipal non-real estate  11,422  5,687  7,826  5,933  11,601 
 Commercial line  41,619  40,067  55,317  59,266  54,538 
 Other commercial non-real estate  52,723  58,718  69,267  70,467  65,690 
 SBA commercial non-real estate  103,871  118,668  117,436  1,453  1,733 
 Agricultural non-real estate  1,986  2,150  2,148  2,075  2,402 
        
 Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate  211,621  225,290  251,994  139,194  135,964 
        
Consumer non-real estate:     
        
 Consumer installment  3,400  3,358  3,512  3,344  3,454 
 Consumer line  353  366  243  328  1,354 
 Other consumer  143  163  160  183  189 
        
 Total Consumer non-real estate  3,896  3,887  3,915  3,855  4,997 
        
Gross loans 833,770  804,742  816,901  713,868  714,043 
        
 Net deferred loan costs  (2,140) (2,627) (2,617) 388  326 
 Overdrafts  161  317  133  199  221 
 Allowance for loan losses  (10,835) (10,481) (9,174) (7,871) (6,939)
        
Total loans receivable$ 820,956 $ 791,951 $ 805,243 $ 706,584 $ 707,651 


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Nonperforming Assets as of:      
  Dec 31,Sept 30,June 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2020  2020  2020  2020  2019 
       
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $2,071 $2,129 $2,964 $3,868 $3,697 
Nonaccrual restructured loans  1,064  233  244  232  499 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual  5,414  5,508  650  672  676 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  -  -  -  -  - 
       
Total nonperforming loans  8,549  7,870  3,858  4,772  4,872 
Other real estate owned  1,619  1,485  1,525  425  460 
       
Total nonperforming assets $10,168 $9,355 $5,383 $5,197 $5,332 
       
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable  1.03% 0.98% 0.47% 0.67% 0.68%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets  0.90% 0.85% 0.49% 0.54% 0.55%
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans  126.74% 133.18% 237.79% 164.94% 142.43%


PSB Holdings, Inc.   
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves
At December 31, 2020   
(dollars in thousands)   
  GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
    
Leased retail sales outletORE$1,100 
Real estate - HotelRestructured 4,861$192
Real estate - Buffet Style RestaurantRestructured/Nonaccrual 895 142
    
Total listed nonperforming assets  6,856 334
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $10,168$676
    
    
Largest Performing, but Impaired Loans at December 31, 2020 ($000s)  
  GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
    
Real estateImpaired$4,336$233
    
    
Total listed performing, but impaired loans $4,336$233
Total performing, but impaired loans $5,929$344


PSB Holdings, Inc.        
Deposit Composition        
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2020   2020   2019 
 $% $% $%
         
Non-interest bearing demand$236,98125.40% $241,94726.90% $177,00222.60%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 332,67735.70%  291,27532.30%  257,48632.90%
Money market deposits 222,15623.80%  213,05723.70%  183,37023.50%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 103,06411.10%  103,28811.50%  104,45513.40%
         
Total core deposits 894,87896.00%  849,56794.40%  722,31392.40%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 23,1122.50%  24,6692.70%  25,4313.30%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 12,1531.30%  14,3841.60%  5,4570.70%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 1,9940.20%  11,9941.30%  28,5893.60%
Totals$932,137100.00% $900,614100.00% $781,790100.00%


PSB Holdings, Inc.           
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates         
(dollars in thousands)           
              
              
   Quarter ended December 31, 2020 Quarter ended September 30, 2020 Quarter ended December 31, 2019
   Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
   BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets            
Interest-earning assets:           
Loans (1)(2)$817,875 $8,3834.08% $810,232 $8,0803.97% $707,336 $8,7094.88%
Taxable securities 129,832  5421.66%  108,241  5642.07%  111,697  7682.73%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 80,619  6193.05%  76,168  6003.13%  59,511  4903.27%
FHLB stock 2,283  274.70%  2,283  284.88%  2,091  254.74%
Other  27,336  130.19%  58,081  210.14%  29,443  1171.58%
              
Total (2)  1,057,945  9,5843.60%  1,055,005  9,2933.50%  910,078  10,1094.41%
              
Non-interest-earning assets:           
Cash and due from banks 14,011     13,945     12,284   
Premises and equipment,           
net  11,023     11,135     10,333   
Cash surrender value ins 17,206     17,021     16,713   
Other assets 10,572     11,917     8,868   
Allowance for loan           
losses  (10,693)    (9,621)    (6,867)  
              
Total $1,100,064  $1,099,402  $951,409   
              
Liabilities & stockholders' equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Savings and demand           
deposits $298,696 $650.09% $285,384 $720.10% $239,613 $3070.51%
Money market deposits 218,455  1280.23%  206,881  1460.28%  180,262  4180.92%
Time deposits 143,714  4641.28%  159,851  6151.53%  162,726  8192.00%
FHLB borrowings 64,283  2281.41%  86,565  3041.40%  77,920  3281.67%
Other borrowings 16,638  60.14%  9,445  50.21%  14,374  260.72%
Senior sub. notes 2,500  294.61%  2,500  284.46%  2,500  294.60%
Junior sub. debentures 7,732  914.68%  7,732  914.68%  7,732  924.72%
              
Total  752,018  1,0110.53%  758,358  1,2610.66%  685,127  2,0191.17%
              
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Demand deposits 235,562     230,566     162,854   
Other liabilities 9,694     10,042     10,239   
Stockholders' equity 102,790     100,436     93,189   
              
Total $1,100,064  $1,099,402  $951,409   
              
Net interest income $8,573   $8,032   $8,090 
Rate spread   3.07%   2.84%   3.24%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.22%   3.03%   3.53%
              
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.      
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent      
      basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.          


PSB Holdings, Inc.       
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates     
(dollars in thousands)       
   Year ended December 31, 2020 Year ended December 31, 2019
   Average Yield/ Average Yield/
   BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets        
Interest-earning assets:       
   Loans (1)(2)$784,126 $33,1114.22% $685,279 $34,5335.04%
   Taxable securities 112,200  2,4612.19%  107,801  2,9802.76%
   Tax-exempt securities (2) 73,490  2,3293.17%  61,482  1,9623.19%
   FHLB stock 2,243  1064.73%  1,918  1045.42%
   Other  43,593  1480.34%  21,253  4181.97%
          
   Total (2)  1,015,652  38,1553.76%  877,733  39,9974.56%
          
Non-interest-earning assets:       
   Cash and due from banks 12,592     11,644   
   Premises and equipment,       
      net  11,013     10,318   
   Cash surrender value ins 16,990     16,558   
   Other assets 10,484     8,738   
   Allowance for loan       
      losses  (8,990)    (6,605)  
          
   Total $1,057,741  $918,386   
          
Liabilities & stockholders' equity      
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
   Savings and demand       
      deposits $277,014 $5940.21% $243,035 $1,5880.65%
   Money market deposits 202,666  8600.42%  163,061  1,5410.95%
   Time deposits 158,030  2,5981.64%  168,624  3,2561.93%
   FHLB borrowings 80,462  1,1751.46%  67,207  1,1901.77%
   Other borrowings 9,602  310.32%  19,628  1920.98%
   Senior sub. notes 2,500  1134.52%  2,500  1134.52%
   Junior sub. debentures 7,732  3644.71%  7,732  3664.73%
          
   Total  738,006  5,7350.78%  671,787  8,2461.23%
          
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:      
   Demand deposits 211,155     148,746   
   Other liabilities 9,925     9,810   
   Stockholders' equity 98,655     88,043   
          
   Total $1,057,741  $918,386   
          
Net interest income $32,420   $31,751 
Rate spread   2.98%   3.33%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.19%   3.62%
          
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.  
(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent  
      basis using a tax rate of 21%.      


Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com