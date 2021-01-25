New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Educational Robot Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Component, Education Level And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05376212/?utm_source=GNW

Meanwhile, research and development on humanoid robots to transform the service industry. The introduction of industrial robot programming in high school education and the development of humanoid robots for children with special needs are expected to provide market opportunities for educational robots.



Market for service robots expected to maintain higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Service robots has been categorized into humanoid and non-humanoid robots.Humanoid robots are one of the most complex type of robots with regards to mechanical function as well as programming.



Non-humanoid robots generally offer greater build creativity for robot builders and programmers. Advanced research conducted on humanoid robots with AI functionality for real-world service applications as well as the modernization of educational curriculum through robotics are factors for the high growth of the service robots market throughout the forecast period.



Hardware component in educational robots to have a larger share of the market throughout the forecast

The educational robotic hardware system comprises different electrical, electronic, and mechanical components.Hardware is the primary component of any educational robot.



Industrial and service robots have different hardware functions.Industrial robot hardware is built for speed, repeatability, and handling large payloads.



Service robot hardware on the other hand is built for dexterity and intelligent motion.



Higher education segment to hold largest share of the market in 2021

Higher education segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2021.In higher education, robotics is generally a specialized course that involves expensive industrial and humanoid robots.



For graduate-level programs, significant research is taking place for precise object manipulation and locomotion in humanoid robots.Researchers are developing robotic hands that mimic human hands and robot legs that are capable of advanced locomotor activities, such as jumping, climbing, and balancing.



Extensive studies are also being conducted on AI for robots to overcome some of their shortcomings. Due to the high cost of robots used in higher education, the segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2021, in terms of value.



North America to hold significant share of the market during forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market for educational robots during forecast period.The region has a large number of schools and universities that offer various types of dedicated robotics courses.



Countries such as the US and Canada also have a number of dedicated industrial robot training centers set up by robotic companies, which will contribute to the size of the overall market.

North America is expected to be the most-affected region as a result of the pandemic while Europe is expected to be the least affected.Rising COVID-19 cases in the US is most likely to lead to the extended closure of schools and universities, leading to long-term disruption in the educational robot market.



The number of COVID-19 cases were considerably low in countries like Germany and France, and the governments of these countries kept most schools open throughout 2020. However, other portions of Europe, such as the UK and Italy, will likely face significant disruptions in the market.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the educational robot market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 40%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: North America –40%, APAC– 30%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%



The report profiles key players in the educational robot market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are ABB (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), YASKAWA (Japan), KUKA (Germany), Universal Robots (Denmark), Softbank Robotics Group (Japan), Hanson Robotics (China), ROBOTIS (South Korea), Robolink (US), Probotics America (US), ROBOTERRA (US), Hyulim Robot (South Korea), Techman Robot (Taiwan), DJI (China), Seiko Epson (Japan), PAL Robotics (Spain), UBTECH Robotics (China), Pitsco (US), Sanbot Innovation (China), Wonder Workshop (US), Aisoy Robotics (Spain), Neuron Robotics (US), Photon Entertainment (Poland), Modular Robotics (US), Primo (UK), Digital Dream Labs (US), and Emotix (India).



