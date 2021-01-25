Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital Research (ASC Research) initiates coverage on two blockchain companies transforming insurance and supply chain logistics; Nexus Mutual (“NXM”) and Origin Trail (“TRAC”)



ASC Research utilizes fundamental research to uncover emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption.

NEXUS MUTUAL (NXM token) is a blockchain insurance company that allows participants to pool risk without the need for a traditional insurance company. (https://nexusmutual.io/)

ORIGIN TRAIL (TRAC token) is an ecosystem dedicated to making global supply chains work together by enabling a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange. (https://origintrail.io/)

*(Fair Disclosure: Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP holds NXM and TRAC tokens in their portfolio.)



“Alpha Sigma Capital launched ASC Research in 2020 to provide fundamental research that focuses on determining the value of blockchain companies and their tokenized ecosystems based on key factors such as revenue, adoption, management team, and profitability,” said Enzo Villani, CEO, Alpha Sigma Capital.



ASC Research Index



The ASC Research Index was established in 2020 to track the companies we conduct research on throughout the year.

In 2020, ASC Research Index performance was 459.23%.

You can download the reports of some of our top performers including:

ASC Research Price Index

https://api.blockchainwire.io/uploads/ThrustCapitalLLC/editor_image/0f28256a-6b26-4746-be66-b75465542fdd.jpeg

About Alpha Sigma Capital Research



Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital Research(ASC Research) is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Sigma Capital Fund, LP, an investment fund focused on blockchain companies that have successfully built a user base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems. ASC is focused on technology companies that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare.

You can find more information at www.alphasigma.fund/research

DISCLOSURE

This research is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Sigma Capital this research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our research as appropriate.

Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from, certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this research.



The information on which the analysis is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as, for example, the company’s financial statements filed with a regulator, company website, company white paper, pitchbook and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital has obtained data, statistics and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.



Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Sigma Capital does not represent that the report contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital and their officers, directors and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses or opinions within the report.



Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.



