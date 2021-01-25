LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO, the “Corporation”), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment experiences, announces it will refile its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six-month periods ended September 30, 2020 (the “Q2 2021 Financial Statements”), as they are being amended to reflect certain adjustments resulting from the reversal of a $414,000 restructuring provision previously taken which is no longer required. The Q2 2021 Financial Statements were reviewed by the Corporation’s auditors. The impact of the aforementioned amendment to the Q2 2021 Financial Statements is as follows:

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

As Amended As Previously

Reported As

Amended As Previously

Reported Quarters and six-month periods ended September 30

[in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per-share amounts] Second

Quarter

2020

$ Second

Quarter

2020

$ Six Months

2020

$ Six Months

2020

$ Other expenses Selling and marketing 489 903 1,075 1,489 Total other expenses 1,314 1,728 3,094 3,508 Loss before financial expenses (income) and income taxes (443) (857) (1,316) (1,730) Loss before income taxes (541) (955) (1,507) (1,921) Net loss (540) (954) (1,506) (1,920) Comprehensive loss (494) (908) (1,291) (1,705) Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.003) (0.005) (0.009) (0.010)

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Six-month periods ended September 30, 2020

[in thousands of Canadian dollars] As Amended

Deficit

$ As Previously

Reported

Deficit

$ As Amended

Total

$ As Previously

Reported

Total

$ Net loss (1,506) (1,920) (1,506) (1,920) Comprehensive loss (1,506) (1,920) (1,291) (1,705) Balance as at September 30, 2020 (51,477) (51,891) 13,136 12,722

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As Amended As Previously Reported As at

[in thousands of Canadian dollars] September 30, 2020

$ September 30, 2020

$ Current liabilities Account payable and accrued liabilities 2,984 3,398 Total current liabilities 7,527 7,941 Total liabilities 10,213 10,627 Equity Deficit (51,477) (51,891) Total equity 13,136 12,722

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

As Amended As Previously Reported Six-month period ended September 30

[in thousands of Canadian dollars] 2020

$ 2020

$ Operating activities Net losses (1,506) (1,920) Cash flows (used in) provided by operations before changes in working capital items (1,893) (2,307) Changes in working capital items: Account payable and accrued liabilities (1,488) (1,074) Total changes in working capital items 2,137 2,551

The Corporation will also refile its amended management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Please refer to the Q2 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A that will be refiled on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and available for review.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, haptic and immersive entertainment experiences by providing feedback to the whole body and sparking the imagination through motion. Haptic essentially allows to feel sensations that would be felt if the body was interacting directly with physical objects. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit d-box.com.

