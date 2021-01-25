New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Packaging Printing Market by Printing Ink, Printing Technology, Packaging Type, Application, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04608253/?utm_source=GNW

Emerging markets, such as the Asia Pacific region, have contributed to an increase in the application of packaging printing in packaging products. Packaging printing not being suitable for heavy items is the strongest restraint for the industry.



In terms of value and volume, the labels & tags packaging type segment of the packaging printing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The labels & tags segment of the packaging type is accounted for the moderate market share but is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.This growth is due to its application in almost all types of packaging variables.



Labels are the mostly used packaging type as they display product information, brand identification symbols, and transportation details during shipping.



Digital printing of the printing technology segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The digital printing technology of the printing technology segment is projected to grow at the highest between 2020 and 2025.The excellent print-ability and aesthetic appeal will drive the market of digital printing technology in the packaging printing market.



Digital printing is highly preferred for packaging printing in personal care & cosmetics products, because of its aesthetic appeal facility to attract consumers at point-of-sale (POS).



In terms of both value and volume, the Asia Pacific packaging printing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand for the packed products from countries such as China, India, and Japan.In Asia Pacific, China is estimated to be the largest consumer for packaging printing, followed by Japan.



China, with its growing food & beverage and healthcare industries, is expected to drive the packaging printing market. However, the market in India is projected to grow at the highest rate in the packaging printing market in the Asia Pacific region due to the tremendous growth of the packaging sector in the country, due to the low-cost labor, and cheap availability of lands.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the packaging printing market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

•?By Designation: C-level: 40%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 25%

•?By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 35%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 15%, and South America: 5%



The global packaging printing market comprises major manufacturers, such as Mondi plc (Austria), Sonoco Products Company (US), Graphics Packaging Holding Company (US), Quad/Graphics (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), Constantia flexibles (Austria), Quantum Print and Packaging Limited (UK), WS Packaging Group(US),Toppan Printing Company (Japan), and Duncan Printing group (UK).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the packaging printing market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, technology, printing ink, application, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the packaging printing market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall packaging printing market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



