Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cargo Inspection Market Research Report by Industry (Agriculture, Metals and Mining, and Oil, Gas, & Petrochemicals) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cargo Inspection Market is expected to grow from USD 3,427.02 Million in 2020 to USD 4,236.60 Million by the end of 2025.
This research report categorizes the Cargo Inspection to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cargo Inspection Market including Aim Control Group, Alex Stewart International, Alfred H Knight Group., ALS Limited, Bureau Veritas, Camin Cargo Control., Cotecna, CWM Survey & Inspection, Intertek Group, Peterson and Control Union, SGS Group, and Swiss Approval International.
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cargo Inspection Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cargo Inspection Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cargo Inspection Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cargo Inspection Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cargo Inspection Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cargo Inspection Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Cargo Inspection Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Define: Research Objective
2.1.2. Determine: Research Design
2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.1.4. Collect: Data Source
2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.1.7. Publish: Research Report
2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update
2.2. Research Execution
2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process
2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan
2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research
2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis
2.2.5. Publication: Research Report
2.3. Research Outcome
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Industry Outlook
3.4. Geography Outlook
3.5. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
4.3. Geographic Growth Opportunities
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global Cargo Inspection Market, By Industry
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Agriculture
6.3. Metals and Mining
6.4. Oil, Gas, & Petrochemicals
7. Americas Cargo Inspection Market
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Argentina
7.3. Brazil
7.4. Canada
7.5. Mexico
7.6. United States
8. Asia-Pacific Cargo Inspection Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Australia
8.3. China
8.4. India
8.5. Indonesia
8.6. Japan
8.7. Malaysia
8.8. Philippines
8.9. South Korea
8.10. Thailand
9. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cargo Inspection Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. France
9.3. Germany
9.4. Italy
9.5. Netherlands
9.6. Qatar
9.7. Russia
9.8. Saudi Arabia
9.9. South Africa
9.10. Spain
9.11. United Arab Emirates
9.12. United Kingdom
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
10.1.1. Quadrants
10.1.2. Business Strategy
10.1.3. Product Satisfaction
10.2. Market Ranking Analysis
10.3. Market Share Analysis
10.4. Competitive Scenario
10.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
10.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
10.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
10.4.4. Investment & Funding
10.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
11. Company Usability Profiles
11.1. Aim Control Group
11.2. Alex Stewart International
11.3. Alfred H Knight Group.
11.4. ALS Limited
11.5. Bureau Veritas
11.6. Camin Cargo Control.
11.7. Cotecna
11.8. CWM Survey & Inspection
11.9. Intertek Group
11.10. Peterson and Control Union
11.11. SGS Group
11.12. Swiss Approval International
12. Appendix
