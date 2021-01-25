Sydney, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Lithuania-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





A number of alternative operators offer services although the incumbent Telia Lithuania remains the dominant player in the fixed-line and broadband sectors.



In line with the country’s Digital Agenda, the focus among telcos has been to invest in fibre, with an emphasis on delivering gigabyte data speeds.



SIM card penetration is relatively high for the region and most subscribers are higher-ARPU postpaid subscribers. Network operators continue to market mobile broadband services, made possible from investments in LTE technologies. LTE services are available nationally, and although there have been some initial trials of 5G commercial services are not expected to be launched until mid to late 2021. The regulator has consulted on the release of spectrum for 5G in a range of bands, and the auction is tentatively scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.



According to regulator data, the total revenue of the electronic communications sector in the third quarter of 2020 was the highest it has been since the fourth quarter of 2010. Revenue growth in the mobile sector was driven mainly mobile internet services.



In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in demand for high-speed internet access services, as citizens used the internet for education, work, entertainment and shopping. Revenues for fixed internet services grew by 1.8% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Most of the revenue (76%) was generated from access services via fibre lines.



The use of mobile internet also grew steadily during 2020. The number of active SIM cards used to access internet services increased 5.9% in the third quarter of 2020, year-on-year. Revenue received for mobile internet services increased 14% in quarter, year-on-year.



This report provides an overview of Lithuania’s fixed-line telecom sector. It includes a variety of statistics from the regulator and the main players, as well as an overview of regulatory developments and telecom infrastructure. In addition, the report reviews the highly developed mobile market, covering the major operators, regulatory developments, mobile technologies, and services. The report also offers a wide range of statistical data on the fixed and wireless broadband markets, including subscriber forecasts.



Key Developments:



Government approves draft plan for the development of 5G services across the country;

Regulator announces preliminary dates for 5G auctions;

Competition Council gives conditional approval for Bité’s acquisition of Mezon;

Telia launches trial 5G mobile network, secures temporary frequency authorisation;

Regulator cuts MTRs by 19%;

Tele2 introduces eSims;

Bite proposes timeframe for phasing out 3G and GSM services;

Telia picks Ericsson as its future partner for its RAN, excludes Huawei;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to September 2020, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q3 2020, recent market developments.





Companies mentioned in this report:

Telia Lietuvos (Telia Lithuania), Bité Lithuania, Vinita, Balticum TV, Tele 2, Cgates.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Lithuania-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665