The software-defined radio market includes major players such as Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Thales (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), and BAE Systems (US). Among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has affected the software-defined radio market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not majorly affected the demand for software-defined radio in defense applications.



Based on application, the commercial segment of the software-defined radio market is expected to register substantial growth over the projected timeframe.

In terms of application, the market is segregated into commercial and defense.The rising usage of SDRs in commercial applications, including aviation communication, marine communication, transportation, telecommunication, is supporting the segment growth.



Software-defined radios are predominantly used in Air Traffic Control (ATC), transportation, and telecommunication applications. They are easily upgradable and provide a high data transmission rate that further enhances its usage for the commercial segment.



Cognitive/ Intelligent radio sub-segment of the software-defined radio market by type is projected to witness the highest CAGR owing to increasing improvements in cognitive radio products.



Based on type, the software-defined radio market has been bifurcated into Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS), General Purpose Radio, Cognitive/Intelligent Radio and Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA).The major advantages of cognitive radio with SDR such as optimized usage of spectrum, interoperability, and the ability to reconfigure networks to meet current needs and reach hidden frequency nodes.



In the upcoming years, the applications of cognitive radio are expected to rise across various industry verticals. Technological advancements, optimized spectrum utilization, and the increasing adoption of 5G technology are some of the major driving factors for the market growth.



North America: The largest contributing region in the software-defined radio market.



North America is projected to register for the major share of the software-defined radio market in 2020.The market in this region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The US and Canada are considered for estimating the market size of the North American region.North American companies focus on investing in numerous software-defined radio systems to provide secure communication to different armed forces.



Software-defined radio systems provide ease of data sharing between different armed forces and better operational planning & execution in a network-centric warfare environment.

The software-defined radio market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Thales (France), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc (US), and BAE Systems (US). among others.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the software-defined radio market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 15%, Asia Pacific – 45%, Middle East – 10%, RoW – 5%



Major companies profiled in the software-defined radio market report include Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Thales (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc (US), and BAE Systems (US) among others.



This research report categorizes the software defined radio market basis of Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land, Space), Application (Defense, Commercial), By Type (General Purpose Radio, Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS), Cognitive/Intelligent Radio, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA)), By Frequency Band (HF, VHF, UHF, Other Bands), By Component (General Purpose Processor, Digital Signal Processor, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Amplifiers, Convertors, Software), major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the software defined radio market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches, contracts, partnerships, collaborations, expansions, acquisitions, and new product development associated with the software defined radio market.



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall software defined radio market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on software defined radio offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the software defined radio market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the software defined radio market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the software defined radio market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the software defined radio market



