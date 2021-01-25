Celebrating 75 years, Savage is a global provider of supply chain services, moving and managing what matters via trains, trucks and boats, and operating in industrial facilities.

Celebrating 75 years, Savage is a global provider of supply chain services, moving and managing what matters via trains, trucks and boats, and operating in industrial facilities.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During 2021, Savage is celebrating its remarkable 75-year history by focusing on the vision, values and commitment to Team Members, Customers and communities that have driven its success. Established in 1946 as a small family-owned trucking business in American Fork, Utah, the Company has grown to become a global provider of supply chain services in the agriculture, energy and chemical, and environmental services industries.

“The Savage brothers — Kenneth, Neal, and Luke — and their father, C.A., set the standard of hard work, integrity and innovation that we all work to live up to today,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage President and CEO. “Our focus is on having a culture that attracts great Team Members who enable our Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet.”

Savage will involve current and former Team Members, Customers, Partners, community leaders and members of the Savage family in various activities throughout the year to commemorate this milestone. Visit our website to learn more about the Company, its history and the Vision and Legacy of the Savage brothers.

With nearly 4,500 Team Members in over 200 locations, the Company’s work in transportation, logistics, materials handling and other industrial services enables its Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet. More information about the Savage family of companies is available at www.savageservices.com/savage-companies.

Attachments

Jeff Hymas Savage 801-944-6584 jeffhymas@savageservices.com