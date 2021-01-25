January 2021 Analytics Show Nass Valley’s CBD Product Lines are Converting at a 326% Increase on Their E-Commerce Sites Over Q4 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: "NVG.CN"); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) distributor of top quality THC-free, broad and full spectrum CBD consumables, is pleased to announce it will be increasing its CBD and hemp products offering from 8 SKUs to 30 SKUs during Q1 2021. Nass Valley Gardens products will now include flavored hemp smokables, bath, beauty, skin products, and additional pet products. In response to their customers and to their largest sales channel partners, Nass Valley Gateway has invested in a broader choice of products to increase their ability to reach new consumer audiences.

Nass Valley’s new hemp smokables will be offered in three flavors: Regular, Menthol, and Cherry. The Menthol and Cherry flavors will employ a “click” technology in the filter that the user pinches to release the desired flavor.

The new bath, beauty and skin products include CBD-infused Face Moisturizer, Masques, Body Butter, Face Toner, and a Brown Sugar Scrub for exfoliation.

The pet lineup now includes CBD Pet Shampoo, and Paw Salve, as well as isolate and broad spectrum oil and treats, for both dogs and cats.

CFO Michael Semler says, “Nass Valley Gardens’ larger product offering will, in turn, drive topline revenue by delivering a significantly wider variety of products for our evolving CBD consumers.”

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD:

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE, focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO, ALL NATURAL SEED, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels.

