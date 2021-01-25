CARY, N.C., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-A-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), announced today that the company has been named a Top Employer in the United States for the sixth year in a row. The recognition is certified by the Top Employers Institute, a leading authority on identifying and measuring employment best practices worldwide.



“It is especially gratifying to have achieved Top Employer status this year as we adjusted to remote work and faced multiple challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA. “We stayed focused on the daily tasks that elevate our people and culture – like recruiting, training and development, compensation, communication and collaboration – to maintain an environment where employees feel respected and valued among our team and fulfilled in their career.”

Top Employer certification requires an in-depth assessment of a company’s HR practices, including talent strategy, workforce planning, on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and overall corporate culture. Companies must re-apply for certification each year.

“Our managers, dedicated employees and human resources team stood up to the challenge of building an extraordinary place to work,” continued Mr. Zwinski. “We celebrate this honor with every member of the Chiesi family and will continue to achieve this high standard by focusing on people first.”

In addition to the U.S. certification, Chiesi Group achieved Chiesi Top Employer Europe status for the ninth consecutive year and Top Employer in Italy status for the 13th year in a row. Further, the Chiesi Group affiliates of Turkey, Brazil and Russia renewed their titles. The global recognitions support Chiesi Group’s commitment to its new set of Values & Behaviours: Trust, inclusion, sustainability and the development of individual and company potential.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation®, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international research-oriented group with 85 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical sector and operates in 29 countries. The Group researches, develops and markets innovative drugs for respiratory treatment, Special Care medicine and rare diseases. The Group’s Research and Development Centre is based in Parma, Italy, and forms part of four other important R&D groups in France, the USA, the UK and Sweden to promote its own pre-clinical, clinical and registration programs. The Group employs over 6,000 people. Chiesi is a Certified B Corporation®. For more information, please visit www.chiesi.com.

