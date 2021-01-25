BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announces Complete Business Bundle, providing small businesses with reliable, plug-and-play internet connectivity, desk phone and security solutions with 24/7 tech support. As more small businesses have transitioned to a virtual environment (39%), nearly three quarters (73%) stated that they would need external help to offer new products and services to adapt to the changing consumer needs as a result of the pandemic, according to Verizon’s Small Business Recovery Survey .



In making the announcement, TJ Fox stated, “It has been our mission over the last year to partner with small businesses on their digital transformation journey as they look to the future. Complete Business Bundle addresses basic needs for our customers such as reliable connectivity, security and support. Complete Business Bundle enables them to focus on growing their business and serving their customers, rather than managing their network and technology needs.”



Complete Business Bundle contains:

Up to 15% Discount: Small businesses get a 15% discount on monthly service charges with the 50 Mbps plan Bundle.

Pricing Plans:

10 Mbps speed tier: $103 monthly recurring charge for services ($11 monthly savings)

25 Mbps speed tier: $123 monthly recurring charge for services ($21 monthly savings)

50 Mbps speed tier: $209 monthly recurring charge for services ($35 monthly savings, plus a monthly credit of $12.50 to cover the cost of the router)



Applicable router ($299) and One Talk (starting at $85) desk phone charges are additional.

More information regarding the Verizon Business Complete Business Bundle can be found here . Customers can also contact their B2B sales reps in our retail stores, telesales and business account managers for more information. In addition to Complete Business Bundle, Verizon Business recently announced its new unlimited plans for small businesses, which offers wireless plans for as low as $30/line a month, with a minimum of five lines, and additional auto-pay and smartphone discounts.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

