BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announces Complete Business Bundle, providing small businesses with reliable, plug-and-play internet connectivity, desk phone and security solutions with 24/7 tech support. As more small businesses have transitioned to a virtual environment (39%), nearly three quarters (73%) stated that they would need external help to offer new products and services to adapt to the changing consumer needs as a result of the pandemic, according to Verizon’s Small Business Recovery Survey.
In making the announcement, TJ Fox stated, “It has been our mission over the last year to partner with small businesses on their digital transformation journey as they look to the future. Complete Business Bundle addresses basic needs for our customers such as reliable connectivity, security and support. Complete Business Bundle enables them to focus on growing their business and serving their customers, rather than managing their network and technology needs.”
Complete Business Bundle contains:
Pricing Plans:
Applicable router ($299) and One Talk (starting at $85) desk phone charges are additional.
More information regarding the Verizon Business Complete Business Bundle can be found here. Customers can also contact their B2B sales reps in our retail stores, telesales and business account managers for more information. In addition to Complete Business Bundle, Verizon Business recently announced its new unlimited plans for small businesses, which offers wireless plans for as low as $30/line a month, with a minimum of five lines, and additional auto-pay and smartphone discounts.
