Update to Include Discussion with Vaccine Drone Delivery, Vital Intelligence Screening and Varigard Spraying Customers



Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solution developer and operator, announced today that it will host a virtual-only shareholder update call on January 28, 2021 at 2PM MST/4PM EST.

The shareholder update call will be facilitated by Draganfly CEO, Cameron Chell, who will provide a corporate update, Draganfly’s current projects, customers, recent sales as well as facilitating a pre-submitted and live chat questions and answers.

Special guests on the call will include the following Draganfly customers:

Wayne Williams, CEO of Coldchain Technology Services, LLC. Draganfly recently announced that it has been selected by Coldchain Technology Services to design, build and operate a turnkey vaccine and medical delivery service for remote and challenged locations. Joining this conversation will be Justin Hannewyk, President of Draganfly’s subsidiary that oversees flight services.

William Santana Li, CEO of Knightscope, Inc. Draganfly recently announced that it has been selected by Knightscope to integrate mobile vital sign screening technology into its autonomous security robots and security applications. The technology implemented by Draganfly can measure key vital signs. The system uses an advanced microcontroller to perform sophisticated image processing in real time, while consuming less than 50W of electrical power. Despite its small size and power consumption, this fully featured system has a web-based API that works seamlessly with Knightscope’s autonomous security platform.

Dr. Quinton Ross, President of Alabama State University. Draganfly recently announced that it has been selected by Alabama State University to provide drone spraying services for its stadium and basketball arena of Draganfly’s proprietary Varigard disinfectant, which provides a up to 24hr + protective COVID pathogen kill zone and spread retardant layer to surfaces.

“2021 has just started and Draganfly has already announced important corporate initiatives, as well as made several customer and engineering announcements,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are looking forward to providing a full update on our progress.”

Registration for the call can be done here .

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to investor.relations@draganfly.com .

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF; CSE: DFLY; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading drone solution developer and operator within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact

Phone: 1-306-955-9907

Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎‎‎information” as ‎‎defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎‎‎and information can ‎‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. ‎Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are ‎‎subject to ‎various known and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ‎‎ability of the ‎Company to control or predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the Company’s actual results, ‎‎performance or ‎achievements to be materially different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, ‎‎and are developed ‎based on assumptions about such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other factors set ‎‎out here in, including but not ‎limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other ‎‎public health crises, including the ‎current outbreak of ‎‎‎‎the novel coronavirus known as ‎COVID-19 ‎‎on the Company’s business, operations ‎and financial ‎‎‎‎condition, the successful integration of ‎‎‎technology, the inherent risks involved in the ‎general ‎‎‎‎securities markets; uncertainties relating to ‎‎the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎‎future; the inherent uncertainty of cost ‎‎estimates and the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, ‎currency fluctuations; regulatory ‎‎restrictions, liability, ‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other ‎related risks and uncertainties ‎‎disclosed under the ‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent ‎filings filed with ‎‎securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at www.sedar.com. The Company ‎‎‎undertakes no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable ‎‎law. ‎Such forward-looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on ‎‎information ‎currently available. No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual ‎‎future results may vary ‎materially. Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance ‎‎on forward-looking statements ‎or information‎.‎