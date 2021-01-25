Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conveyor System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by System Type (Overhead, Floor, Roller, Belt, and Others), Belt Type (Light, Medium, and Heavy), and Industry (Food & Beverages, Automotive, Airports, Logistics, Metals & Mining, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global conveyor system market was valued at US$ 7,940.38 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,903.88 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.



Rising digitization across the world has resulted in increased efficiency of existing machines together with increased safety, and is anticipated to surge the demand for advanced conveyor systems. Manufacturers have implemented automation and analytics to enhance their products & services and to enrich customers' experience. The concept of digital equipment has transformed manufacturers from suppliers with 'hardware only' to suppliers with 'hardware, software, and services,' which has led to the introduction of new business models. Conveyor systems manufacturers use new models to build a loyal customer base and generate a steady stream of revenues. The supply chain industry across the world has been undergoing a constant transformation and considerably impacting the fundamentals of warehousing and distribution.



These transformations are related to the growing technologies that fill the gap between supply chain operations and customers. Rising technologies, such as digital twins and IT platforms, find their way into conveyor systems, enhancing the value chain, and thereby work efficiently and cost effectively. Digitization has paved the way for conveyor system manufacturers to introduce new business models based on equipment utilization or performance. Several businesses are constantly striving to enhance logistics and assembly operations. For instance, MiniTec Company supports various industries with its advanced products and convincing customer services. MiniTec is an International technology company focusing on advanced conveyor technology, automation, workplace systems, and assembly technology. Digitization has created several opportunities across different processes in the value chain of the conveyor system, from designing the product to manufacturing, selling, and after sales services.



Based on the varied consumer demands, the conveyor system providers introduce new products in the market with the help of data collected from equipment through digitization. Thus, growing digitization is one of the significant factors that would accelerate the demand for advanced conveyor systems during the forecast period.



Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the conveyor system market in 2019, followed by North America and Europe. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The conveyor system market is segmented into system type, belt type, industry, and geography. Based on system type, the market is further categorized into overhead, floor, roller, belt, and others. The belt segment represented the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period. Based on belt type, the market is further segmented into light, medium, and heavy. In 2019, the medium segment accounted for a substantial share in the global conveyor system market. Based on industry, the market is segmented into food & beverage, automotive, airports, logistics, metals & mining, and others. The others segment represented the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Conveyor System Market



According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, Argentina, the UK, Italy, and China are among the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then, it has spread across the globe. As per the WHO, as of November 3, 2020, there were around 46,840,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, including 1,204,028 deaths, and the number is growing at varying rates in different countries. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in 2020 and it is likely to continue in 2021 as well. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries, such as logistics, retail, and e-commerce. The sharp decline in the international logistics business industry is negatively impacting the growth of the global conveyor system market. The factory shutdowns, travel bans, trade bans, and border lockdowns to combat the outbreak have adversely affected the logistics industry.



Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Dematic; Emerson Electric Co.; Honeywell Intelligrated; Interroll Holding GmbH; Siemens AG; SSI Schafer; Swisslog Holding AG; TGW Logistics Group; and Vanderlande Industries B.V. are among major companies operating in the conveyor system market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Conveyor System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Conveyor System Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in E-commerce Industry to Drive the Demand for Conveyor Systems

5.1.2 Increasing Vehicle Production to Surge the Demand for Conveyor Systems

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns over Environmental Impact of Mining Activities

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Digitization Creating Opportunities for Conveyor System

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Adoption of Industrial 4.0 in Manufacturing Sector

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Conveyor System Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Conveyor System Market Overview

6.2 Conveyor System Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Conveyor System Market Analysis - By System Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Conveyor System Market Breakdown, by System Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Overhead

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Overhead: Conveyor System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Floor

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Floor: Conveyor System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Roller

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Roller: Conveyor System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Belt

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Belt: Conveyor System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others: Conveyor System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Conveyor System Market Analysis - By Belt Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Conveyor System Market Breakdown, by Belt Type, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Light

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Light: Conveyor System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Medium

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Medium: Conveyor System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Heavy

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Heavy: Conveyor System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Conveyor System Market Analysis - By Industry

9.1 Overview

9.2 Conveyor System Market Breakdown, by Industry, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Food & Beverage

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Food & Beverage: Conveyor System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Automotive: Conveyor System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Airports

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Airports: Conveyor System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Logistics

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Logistics: Conveyor System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.7 Metals and Mining

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Metals and Mining: Conveyor System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Others: Conveyor System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Conveyor System Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Conveyor System Market

10.3 Europe: Conveyor System Market

10.4 APAC: Conveyor System Market

10.5 MEA: Conveyor System Market

10.6 SAM: Conveyor System Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Conveyor System Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development

12.4 Merger and Acquisition



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Daifuku Co., Ltd.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Dematic

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Emerson Electric Co.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Honeywell Intelligrated

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Interroll Holding GmbH

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Siemens AG

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 SSI Schafer

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Swisslog Holding AG

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 TGW Logistics Group

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Vanderlande Industries B.V.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



