New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Articulated Robots Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010141/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on articulated robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing benefits of articulated robots and increasing demand from the automotive industry. In addition, the increasing benefits of articulated robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The articulated robots market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The articulated robots market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Electrical & electronics

• Heavy machinery

• Metal

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand from APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the articulated robots market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on articulated robots market covers the following areas:

• Articulated robots market sizing

• Articulated robots market forecast

• Articulated robots market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010141/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001