Advanced Distribution Management System Market market was valued at US$ 952.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,035.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2020 to 2027.



Integration of Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMSs) with Smart Devices to Provide Growth Opportunities for Market.



Modernization in the grid for distribution systems has the ability to monitor, control, and mangling unplanned event with reliability. The integration of ADMS with smart devices has created enormous opportunities in the ADMS market, as ADMS technologies are increasingly deployed to control and manage the complexities involved. Some of the key complexities are increasing penetration levels of renewable generation, and grid forming smart assets such as smart inverters.



Thus, the demand for ADMS integration with smart devices has been increasing. In addition to this, grid modernization efforts for ADMS has become the primary decision support system for all utility operators to handle complexities that are increasing day by day.



ADMS is enabling IT convergence with geospatial asset management, weather services, enterprise resource planning, and real-time operation and planning. Moreover, mobile devices - such as tablets, smartphones, and iPad - have been found to be most useful and gradually integrating into ADMS in order to provide portable and accessible medium to congregate with ADMS technology.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The advanced distribution management system market is segmented into type, grid type, and vertical, and geography. Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into solutions and services. The solutions segment is expected to represent the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period.



In 2019, the low voltage grid segment accounted for a substantial share in the global advanced distribution management system market. Based on vertical, the market is segmented into industrial and commercial. The commercial segment is anticipated to represent the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Advanced Distribution Management System Market



The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy has witnessed the worst hit in 2020, which is likely to continue in 2021. Across all the key regions, the energy mix has moved toward renewables post lockdown measures owing to low electricity demand, primacy access to the grid via regulations, as well as low operating costs. Electricity demand and mix is expected to resume to previous trends after the release of lockdown.



ABB Ltd.; Advanced Control Systems, Inc. (Indra company); Capgemini SE; General Electric Company; Oracle Corporation; Open Systems International, Inc.; Operation Technology, Inc. (ETAP); Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; and Survalent Technology Corporation are among the major companies operating in the advanced distribution management system market.



