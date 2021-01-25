LUCKNOW, Ontario, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucknow District Co-operative reported excellent financial results and a record community donation for 2020 at its virtual Annual General Meeting on Jan 21, 2021.



Lucknow District Co-operative president Martyn VanMeeteren reported sales of over $17 million with a strong emphasis in energy and agronomy; and announced, for a third year in a row, $500,000 in patronage, which represents 4% return on purchases to be distributed to its member-owners. “After a year like no other, major changes to how everyday business is conducted, we had another great financial year,” says VanMeeteren. “Our board is grateful to our employees who managed through lockdowns, contactless pick-ups, and changes in day-to-day protocols to serve our members while maintaining the same level of service as if nothing had changed.”

In 2020, the Lucknow District Co-operative benefited from the investment in the bulk propane facility, able to avoid shortages or supply issues due to the increased storage capacity. Investments in the agronomy department with a new sprayer and Amazone dry fertilizer applicator proved beneficial with higher production and accuracy.

“Giving back to our community, especially this year, is extremely important to Lucknow Co-op and our board. We are proud to donate $300,000 to our local rural hospitals. Everyone has been hit hard by the current situation, and we are so happy that we can give back to the community that has served us well through the years,” says Lucknow general manager Allan Scott.

Newly elected to the board was Brian MacKenzie of Lucknow. David Gibson retired from the board after completing two 9-year terms as a director and past president. The president is Martyn VanMeeteren of Teeswater and the vice president is Glen Gibson of Lucknow.

Lucknow District Co-operative Inc. was established in 1944. The co-operative provides its more than 1,900 members and customers of Huron and Bruce Counties with livestock feed, agronomy products and services, consumer goods, including hardware and clothing, and petroleum products and services. It also offers customers AIR MILES® reward miles on qualifying purchases. Lucknow Co-op is a shareholder-owner of GROWMARK, Inc. and markets products and services under the FS banner.

® Trademark of AIR MILES International Trading B.V. Used under licence by Loyalty Management Group Canada, Inc. and the LUCKNOW DISTRICT CO-OP INC.