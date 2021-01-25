Covina CA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trade finance is the financing of international trade rows, acting as an intermediary between importers and exporters to mitigate the risks involved in transactions and enhance working capital efficiency in businesses. It deals with activities related to financing of domestic and international trade. The trade finance includes issuing letters of credit (LCs), receivables and invoice finance, credit agency, export finance, bank guarantees, insurance, and others.
The global trade finance market accounted for US$ 41,075.4 million in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 53,015.6 million by 2025 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2%.
The report "Global Trade Finance Market, By Product Type (Guarantees, Letter of Credit, Documentary Collection, Supply Chain Finance, and Others), By Services Providers (Banks, and Trade Finance Houses), By Application (Energy, Finance, Transport, Power Generation, Healthcare, Metals and Non Metallic Minerals, Renewables, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2025”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Increasing investment in trade finance
The development of technologies such as optical character recognition (OCR) to read container numbers, radio frequency identification (RFID) and quick response (QR) codes to identify and trace shipments, blockchain, and enhancing digitization of trade documents drive the trade finance market growth. Advancements in technology, switching from traditional banking methods for documentation to ease the paperwork, and efficient enhancement in trade finance industry provide opportunities for the market. In addition, strategic formulation along with adoption of structuring and pricing tools offer some other growth opportunities to the market. Support from banks to firm’s ability to mitigate payment risk by purchasing trade credit insurance boosts the market growth.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Trade Finance Market”, By Product Type (Guarantees, Letter of Credit, Documentary Collection, Supply Chain Finance, and Others), By Services Providers (Banks, and Trade Finance Houses), By Application (Energy, Finance, Transport, Power Generation, Healthcare, Metals and Non Metallic Minerals, Renewables, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2025
Key Market Insights from the report:
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global trade finance market includes Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., Agricole Group, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
