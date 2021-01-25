Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Higher Education M-learning Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the higher education m-learning market and it is poised to grow by $3.44 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. The report on higher education m-learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased penetration of Internet and widespread adoption of mobile-based learning and growing preference for self-paced m-learning. In addition, increased penetration of Internet and widespread adoption of mobile-based learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The higher education m-learning market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing emphasis on personalized learning as one of the prime reasons driving the higher education m-learning market growth during the next few years.

The report on higher education m-learning market covers the following areas:

  • Higher education m-learning market sizing
  • Higher education m-learning market forecast
  • Higher education m-learning market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading higher education m-learning market vendors that include Adobe Inc., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corp., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Instructure Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Group LLC, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Also, the higher education m-learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Non-learning applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Learning applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Adobe Inc.
  • City & Guilds Group
  • D2L Corp.
  • Educomp Solutions Ltd.
  • Instructure Inc.
  • McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • PowerSchool Group LLC
  • Providence Equity Partners LLC
  • Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

