The market was valued at US$ 12,013.98 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 20,804.39 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market.



Rising Procurement of Body Armor with Supportive Government Initiatives to Boost Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth.



The military personal protective equipment (PPE) plays a vital role in protecting soldiers and enhancing the procurement of military gear. This equipment is specially designed to protect military personnel from chemical and biological hazards during a combat. The equipment includes garment ensembles, protective body armor, footwear covers, helmets, and gloves.



In the recent past, the demand for military personal protective equipment increased due to war situation in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Serbia. Additionally, Iran's mounting nuclear production has intensified military tensions among the US, Israel, and Iran.



Increasing demand for advanced protection equipment across different military forces is a major factor driving the growth of the military personal protective equipment market. Ansell Ltd.; Avon Protection Systems, Inc.; Bae Systems PLC; Ceradyne (3M); Deenside Ltd.; DuPont DE Nemours, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; KDH Defense Systems, Inc.; MKU Limited; and US Armor Corporation are among the key military personal protective equipment market players that have been profiled during this market study.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Military Personal Protective Equipment Market



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The military products and equipment manufacturing industry is heavily dependent on manual labor. In the wake of strong lockdown regulations imposed by the majority of the countries across the globe, the military equipment manufacturing sector is experiencing a significantly lower number of labors in respective manufacturing facilities. Major military spenders allocate close to or over 2 percent of their GDP, a significant amount, to military.



However, several governments are deprioritizing defense spending, owing to the emergence of pandemic; instead, a majority of the governments are focusing on investing toward combatting the spread of virus. This factor is also anticipated to weaken the production of various defense equipment during 2020, thereby hindering the growth of military personal protective equipment (PPE) market.



The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the supply chain of the military personal protective equipment, and governments are focusing majorly on medical sector and moderately on military sector; this is impacting the growth of the military personal protective equipment (PPE) market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Military Personal Protective Equipment Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Constant Growth in Global Military Spending for Soldier Modernization

5.1.2 Rising Threat of CBRN Weapons

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Military personal protective equipment in Developing Countries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions to Drive the Growth

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Usage of Advanced Materials for Better Safety

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Military Personal Protective Equipment - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Military Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Overview

6.2 Military Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players



7. Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis - By Equipment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Military Personal Protective Equipment Market, By Equipment (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Body Armor

7.4 HAZMAT Protection

7.5 Flame Resistant Clothing



8. Military Personal Protective Equipment Market - By Products

8.1 Overview

8.2 Military Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Products (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Gloves

8.4 Helmet

8.5 Boots

8.6 Goggles

8.7 Face Mask



9. Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Analysis - By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Military Personal Protective Equipment Market, By End-User (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Land Force

9.4 Air Force

9.5 Navy



10. Military Personal Protective Equipment Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

11.1 Overview

11.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Military personal protective equipment Market



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 Overview

12.3 New Product Development

12.4 Merger and Acquisition



13. Company Profiles

Ansell Ltd

Avon Protection Systems

BAE Systems

Revision Military

Deenside Ltd.

DuPont

Honeywell International Inc.

SEYNTEX

MKU Limited

US Armor Corporation

