Information regarding the results of mandatory redemption of shares



Joint Stock Company “Grindeks” hereby informs that it has received the information from its shareholder “Liplat Holding” Ltd. regarding the results of mandatory redemption of shares.

After execution of the mandatory redemption of shares “Liplat Holding” Ltd., whose owners are Kirovs Lipmans, Anna Lipmane and Filips Lipmans, will hold 96.78% of Joint Stock Company “Grindeks” capital.

Attached:

“Liplat Holding” Ltd. information on results of mandatory redemption of shares in Latvian.

Further information:

Laila Klavina

Head of the Communications Department, JSC “Grindeks”

Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012

Fax: (+371) 67083505

laila.klavina@grindeks.lv

www.grindeks.eu





Attachment