New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tubes and Cores Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734199/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on tubes and cores market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for transparent barrier film and shift in apparel manufacturing from Europe to Asian countries. In addition, growing demand for transparent barrier film is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The tubes and cores market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The tubes and cores market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Paper industry

• Textile industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing global sporting goods retailer market as one of the prime reasons driving the tubes and cores market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on tubes and cores market covers the following areas:

• Tubes and cores market sizing

• Tubes and cores market forecast

• Tubes and cores market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734199/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001