New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multi-modal Biometrics in Healthcare Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957466/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vein Recognition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$160.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Voice Recognition segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $777.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR



The Multi-modal Biometrics in Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$777.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 12.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.



Iris Recognition Segment to Record 12.9% CAGR



In the global Iris Recognition segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$436.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$806.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 116-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BioID AG

IriTech, Inc.

M2SYS Technology

NEC Corporation

Safran Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957466/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Multi-modal Biometrics in Healthcare Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-modal

Biometrics in Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Multi-modal Biometrics in

Healthcare by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Vein Recognition

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Vein Recognition by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Voice Recognition

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Voice Recognition by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Iris Recognition

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Iris Recognition by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Facial Recognition

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Facial Recognition by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Fingerprint

Recognition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Fingerprint Recognition

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Multi-modal Biometrics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Multi-modal

Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Vein Recognition,

Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition, Facial Recognition and

Fingerprint Recognition - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Multi-modal Biometrics in

Healthcare by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition,

Facial Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition for the Years

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 15: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Multi-modal

Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Vein Recognition,

Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition, Facial Recognition and

Fingerprint Recognition - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Multi-modal Biometrics

in Healthcare by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris

Recognition, Facial Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition for

the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 17: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Multi-modal

Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Vein Recognition,

Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition, Facial Recognition and

Fingerprint Recognition - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Multi-modal Biometrics

in Healthcare by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris

Recognition, Facial Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition for

the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Multi-modal

Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Vein Recognition,

Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition, Facial Recognition and

Fingerprint Recognition - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: China 7-Year Perspective for Multi-modal Biometrics

in Healthcare by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris

Recognition, Facial Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition for

the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Multi-modal Biometrics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Multi-modal

Biometrics in Healthcare by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 22: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Multi-modal Biometrics

in Healthcare by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Multi-modal

Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Vein Recognition,

Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition, Facial Recognition and

Fingerprint Recognition - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Multi-modal Biometrics

in Healthcare by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris

Recognition, Facial Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition for

the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 25: France Current & Future Analysis for Multi-modal

Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Vein Recognition,

Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition, Facial Recognition and

Fingerprint Recognition - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: France 7-Year Perspective for Multi-modal Biometrics

in Healthcare by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris

Recognition, Facial Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition for

the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 27: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Multi-modal

Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Vein Recognition,

Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition, Facial Recognition and

Fingerprint Recognition - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Multi-modal Biometrics

in Healthcare by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris

Recognition, Facial Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition for

the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 29: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Multi-modal

Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Vein Recognition,

Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition, Facial Recognition and

Fingerprint Recognition - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Multi-modal Biometrics

in Healthcare by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris

Recognition, Facial Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition for

the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 31: UK Current & Future Analysis for Multi-modal

Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Vein Recognition,

Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition, Facial Recognition and

Fingerprint Recognition - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: UK 7-Year Perspective for Multi-modal Biometrics in

Healthcare by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition,

Facial Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition for the Years

2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-modal Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Vein

Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition, Facial

Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Multi-modal

Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris

Recognition, Facial Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition for

the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-modal Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Vein

Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition, Facial

Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Multi-modal

Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris

Recognition, Facial Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition for

the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 37: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-modal Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Vein

Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris Recognition, Facial

Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Multi-modal

Biometrics in Healthcare by Technology - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Iris

Recognition, Facial Recognition and Fingerprint Recognition for

the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957466/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001