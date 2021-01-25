Dublin, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Projector Screen Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America to Dominate Global Projector Screen Market.



The market was valued at US$ 6.94 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13.50 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027



The global projector screen market has been analyzed based on historical, current, and future trends in the countries across the global region. Increasing adoption of digital technologies in developed as well as developing nations is the key factor propelling the market growth.



Projector screens are continuously supporting virtual operations, analysis, and communication of businesses; thus, it has major adoption ratio in offices of each industry. There is an immense growth in the projector market; hence, each country would witness the launch of more enhanced projector screens technology offering high quality projection and advanced portable projectors.



As residential customers are identifying the potential of projector screen, the market players are focused to develop short distance projection screen technologies. The COVID-19 further supplemented the market growth in residential sector as customers are demanding large screens to experience cinema and other shows at home.



Besides, growing demand from commercial segment, such as restaurants, sport bars, and shopping malls is pressurizing projector screen manufacturers to improve offering suitable for particular location. Companies operating in the market adopt various marketing strategies, such as new product developments, partnerships, and acquisitions, to optimize their existing offerings and expand their portfolio to target a significant number of customers.



For instance, in November 2020, 2019, Elite Screens, provider of advanced projector screens introduced new Elite Projector line, a combined package of portable devices. The package includes screen and projector to enhance customers experience for outdoor movies. To increase the customer base and market share, the company introduced a combined solution to enhance service such one stop solution. Thus, all the above factors are leading toward the growth of the market in global regions.



Surge in demand from emerging countries to provide numerous business opportunities for market payers.



Digital transformation is growing at a faster rate in North America, Europe, and Asia pacific with an advent of supporting digital devices. China, India, the US, Germany, and the UK are among the countries that are strongly adopting digital technologies. Further, rising growth in cinema industry in Asian region is accelerating the adoption of projector screens.



For instance, in July, 2019, IMAX China in partnership with CGV, a South Korean cinema chain has announced a launch of new cinema projector screens in China. Around 40 new screens will be installed under the partnership to provide enhanced large screen movie experience for customers. Also, PVR, an Indian cinema chain also started to install Barco cinema projectors in India.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Projector Screen Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Projector Screen Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Portable Projector Screens

5.1.2 Rising Adoption from Home and Non-Traditional Users

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Advent of Alternative Solution: Large LED screens

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand for Cinema Projector Screens in Developing Nations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advancement in Screen Size and Layers

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Projector Screen Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Projector Screen Market Global Overview

6.2 Projector Screen Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Projector Screen Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Projector Screen Market Breakdown, By Type, 2020 & 2027

7.3 Fixed Frame

7.4 Tripod

7.5 Folding Frame

7.6 Floor Rising/Pull Up

7.7 Electric

7.8 Manual



8. Projector Screen Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - End User

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 Projector Screen Market Breakdown, By End User, 2020 & 2027

8.3 Education

8.4 Media and Entertainment

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Government and Defense

8.7 Commercial

8.8 Personal



9. Projector Screen Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview



10. Projector Screen Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

Barco NV

Custom Display Solutions, Inc.

Draper, Inc.

Elite Screens Inc.

Glimm Display

LEGRAND AV INC.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Seiko Group)

SnapAV

Stewart Filmscreen

Grandview Crystal Screen Co.,Ltd.

