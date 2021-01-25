New York, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multicooker Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957463/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Less Than 5 Quarts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.5% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 5-6 Quarts segment is readjusted to a revised 21.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $297 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25% CAGR



The Multicooker market in the U.S. is estimated at US$297 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$922 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.5% and 18.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17% CAGR.



Greater Than 6 Quarts Segment to Record 17.3% CAGR



In the global Greater Than 6 Quarts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$267.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$785.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$573.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 18.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 150-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Groupe SEB

Instant Brands Inc. (Instant Pot)

Newell Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957463/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Multicooker Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Multicooker Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Multicooker Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Less Than 5 Quarts (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Less Than 5 Quarts (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: 5-6 Quarts (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: 5-6 Quarts (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Greater Than 6 Quarts (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Greater Than 6 Quarts (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Multicooker Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 9: United States Multicooker Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: United States Multicooker Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 11: Canadian Multicooker Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Multicooker Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 13: Japanese Market for Multicooker: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 14: Japanese Multicooker Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 15: Chinese Multicooker Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: Chinese Multicooker Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Multicooker Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: European Multicooker Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 18: European Multicooker Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: European Multicooker Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 20: European Multicooker Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 21: Multicooker Market in France by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: French Multicooker Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 23: Multicooker Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 24: German Multicooker Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 25: Italian Multicooker Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Italian Multicooker Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Multicooker: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 28: United Kingdom Multicooker Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 29: Spanish Multicooker Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Multicooker Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 31: Russian Multicooker Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Russian Multicooker Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Multicooker Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 34: Rest of Europe Multicooker Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Asia-Pacific Multicooker Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 36: Asia-Pacific Multicooker Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Multicooker Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Asia-Pacific Multicooker Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 39: Multicooker Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 40: Australian Multicooker Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 41: Indian Multicooker Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: Multicooker Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 43: Multicooker Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Multicooker Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Multicooker: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Multicooker Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 47: Latin American Multicooker Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 48: Latin American Multicooker Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 49: Latin American Multicooker Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Latin American Multicooker Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 51: Argentinean Multicooker Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 52: Argentinean Multicooker Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 53: Multicooker Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: Brazilian Multicooker Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 55: Multicooker Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Mexican Multicooker Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 57: Rest of Latin America Multicooker Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Rest of Latin America Multicooker Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 59: The Middle East Multicooker Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 60: The Middle East Multicooker Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 61: The Middle East Multicooker Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Multicooker Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and 2027



IRAN

Table 63: Iranian Market for Multicooker: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 64: Iranian Multicooker Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 65: Israeli Multicooker Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 66: Israeli Multicooker Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 67: Saudi Arabian Multicooker Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Saudi Arabian Multicooker Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 69: Multicooker Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 70: Multicooker Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 71: Multicooker Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: Rest of Middle East Multicooker Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 73: African Multicooker Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: African Multicooker Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957463/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001