CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) changed its previously announced 2020 fourth quarter earnings release and conference call date from Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 to Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 due to forecasted inclement weather. GATX will report results prior to market open on Jan. 28, 2021 and hold a conference call to review the results later that morning. Investors may listen to the call via telephone or over the internet as follows:
Live Teleconference
|Date:
|Jan. 28, 2021
|Time:
|11 a.m. (Eastern Time)
|Domestic Dial-In:
|1-800-367-2403
|International Dial-In:
|1-334-777-6978
|Live Webcast:
|www.gatx.com
To participate by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the GATX conference call. To listen via webcast, click the link on GATX’s homepage, www.gatx.com.
Replay Information
|Time:
|Starting at 2 p.m. (Eastern Time), Jan. 28, 2021
|Domestic Dial-In:
|1-888-203-1112
|International Dial-In:
|1-719-457-0820
|Access Code:
|5315539
|Web Access:
|The replay will also be available at www.gatx.com
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 122 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.
AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON GATX'S WEBSITE
Investors and others should note that GATX routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the GATX Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the GATX Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in GATX to review the information that it shares on www.gatx.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Shari Hellerman
Director, Investor Relations
GATX Corporation
312-621-4285
shari.hellerman@gatx.com
GATX Corporation
Chicago, Illinois, UNITED STATES
gatx_corp_logo_only_pms647.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: